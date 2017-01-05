AIBA President Wu to visit Dublin at ‘invitation’ of Minister O’Donovan

In an unusual move from a Government in any country, Irish Sports Minister Patrick O’Donovan has ‘invited’ AIBA President Dr Ching Kuo-Wu to a meeting in Dublin this month to explain the ‘mindboggling’ decisions that went against Irish boxers especially Michael Conlan in Rio and that included ‘defeats’ (according to AIBA records) for Joe Ward and Katie Taylor both of whom seemed to have done more than enough to have gained the verdicts in their bouts.

It will be the second trip to Dublin for the much chastised AIBA Executive who took the unusual step of suspending numerous Referees and Judges after some ‘crazy decisions’ which it must be said also involved boxers from other countries, so this is NOT just ‘sour grapes’ from Ireland. Any analysis of media reports from Rio’s boxing programme will show that several countries have been complaining aloud including but not restricted to USA,Russia,India,Azerbaijan, China etc

The ‘Irish Examiner’ quotes Minister O’Donovan:

“I’ve no clue in the wild earthly world as to how these are scored or anything like that, but when you listen to the RTÉ commentators that have years of experience and were in the ring themselves representing Ireland, and you read the commentary you can see this was not right,” O’Donovan said.

“We deserve to be treated fairly. We don’t deserve to have anybody suggesting that we’ve been blackguarded. And I want to ask the international association to assure me that’s not the case.

“I’m not an aficionado on boxing, I know it from watching as everybody else does occasionally, but I want to be sure that cloud over this at the moment, that our lads want to be treated fairly, that somebody who is awarded a bout couldn’t even go onto the next one. That to me deserves an explanation.

“As a Minister for Sport in Ireland I think I, the sport and the people of Ireland deserve an explanation as to how that happened,” he said.

Let’s not forget there were also several very bad decisions at the recent Women’s Europeans and at the AIBA World Youth Championships in St Petersburg where again Irish boxers suffered from controversial decisions.

The Examiner points out that it will be the second visit that the AIBA Executives have made to Ireland for Nicolas Jomard met with Sport Ireland’s Paul McDermott in December but was not entirely satisfied with what he was told thus the ‘invitation’ to Dr Wu to explain what went on and why the AIBA has not apologised if they found so many wrong doings by their officials that they felt action was needed for suspension of up to 36 officials – remarkable in any sport in the Western world.

Of course Dr Wu and his officials did meet with IABA’s top brass at the recent 70th Anniversary Dinner in Montreux where Billy Walsh was the recipient of AIBA Coach of the Year award – an occasion when Pat Ryan, Joe Hernon and Fergal Carruth were all present to hear Walsh’s gracious acceptance speech. So possibly the IABA trio also did invite Wu to Dublin

The AIBA for their part will we understand take the opportunity again of discussing with the IABA the events that led to Michael O’Reilly’s failed doping tests, his initial protestations of innocence and fact that no one told Irish HPU coaches Zuar Antia,John Conlan and/or Eddie Bolger nor of course the AIBA who themselves thus had to field queries they could not answer, from the world’s media. The AIBA will wish to raise subjects like Michael Conlan’s ‘outbursts’, betting activities of Irish boxers etc.

The fact that the Government has seen fit to ‘’enter the fray” also indicates at least some displeasure with the Irish boxing authorities as meetings between the AIBA HQ and National Federations are normally “in-house” private affairs apart from an occasional dinner with a Sports Minister.

SportsNews Ireland understands that several boxing clubs in Ireland including in Dublin are “fed up” with the existing IABA hierarchy and are expected to call for “heads to roll” at the late January EGM. Clubs feel totally isolated with little or no consideration given to their needs.

In the current atmosphere that exists it is difficult to see how some long standing IABA officials including CEO, Fergal Carruth can survive. Boxers and club coaches understandably believe they should have a strong voice in how the sport is run and the feeling at the moment is that the IABA HQ is not meeting this need.

There is also a very definite feeling that club boxers will be “punished” if they or their coaches speak out – punished in terms of having verdicts going against them in ‘split’ decisions. This seems now to be coming to a head and the patience of many clubs has been exhausted.

There has been an ‘us and them’ situation developing in recent years and the time has come for more enlightened and younger administrators to become involved. The IABA in its present form is simply ‘ not fit for purpose’.

It cannot be denied that there have been a huge number of medals coming to the country but take away those 19 Golds of Taylors, plus the numerous medals of Conlan and Barnes and others who have ‘recently’ turned pro including Quigley and Nevin, McCarthy,Donovan and Sheehan that leads one to ask “are we going to have a very lean next four to six years” in terms of medals at a time when many countries are making boxing their number one sport including for example Uzbekistan who took so many Gold,Silver and Bronze medals in Rio.

We have top class coaches – there is no better Technical Coach in world boxing than Zuar Antia who has decided to remain with Ireland despite much more lucrative offers from abroad but why have we not been involving such as Kenny Egan, Darren O’Neill, John Joe Nevin,Andy Lee and Jason Quigley. The women’s scene is even of greater concern – experienced Team Managers like Anna Moore are not being sent to major international championships, no place in the women’s coaching set up for such successful coaches as Liam Brereton. Dominic O’Rourke still ‘out in the cold’ (except at club level).Something wrong somewhere.

It really is time for Ministers Ross and O’Donovan and Sport Ireland’s John Treacy and Paul McDermott to take an even more active interest in the IABA and how it is run. That may not please the IABA nor indeed the AIBA but then it is effectively the taxpayer through Sport Ireland which is providing massive funding for what was and remains (despite Rio) the provider of most Irish medals at Olympics in the modern era. Perhaps the time has come for the Ministers and Sport Ireland to actively become involved in the sport until it puts its house in order. If need be ensure that a Sport Ireland official like McDermott is co-opted onto the Board.

The fact that the HPU will be based in Abbotstown in future is a step forward but much more needs to be done.

The clubs seek and are likely to receive considerable support and backing at the EGM that’s for sure but unless there are big changes at the top table then we may indeed be in for a few lean years because though there are talented youngsters and a few experienced campaigners it will take quite a few years to get back to where we were pre-Rio.

Remember too that a decision is expected on another highly talented boxer, Michael O’Reilly’s future, in the coming weeks and that is likely to leave him ‘out of the scene’ for at least two years, perhaps even longer. That could lead him to turn Pro. and follow in the footsteps of the recently departed ‘amateurs’ now in the Pro ranks.

Time for change – or face the consequences!