Boxing: Kurt Walker added to Irish team for EUBC European Under 22 championships

An enforced late change in the Irish team for the European Under 22 Championships allows Irish Senior Elite champion, Kurt Walker to represent his country in Romania.

Walker from the Canal BC has been called up to the Irish squad for the European U/22 Championships in Brăila, Romania, March 14/22.

Al Morris, Secretary of the IABA, officially confirmed that the current Irish Elite bantamweight champion has replaced James McGivern who has withdrawn.

The Brăila squad and National Elite panel are currently training at the Centre of Excellence in Abbotstown and leave for Romania on March 13th.

Walker believes that performance is the key to victory at the Danube port.

“I think I should do brilliantly. If I box to the best of my ability, I know 100 percent I won’t be beaten, so I’m looking to put in a good performance, said the ex-World Youth bronze medallist.

“This is all preparation for the European Elites in June, so I’m happy that I’m being kept busy and getting fights under my belt.”

Walker is also enjoying the return to training with the Elite squad in Abbotstown.

“This week has been brilliant, I still feel fit and sharp and I’m ready to go.”

Irish head coach Zaur Antia is looking forward to challenges of the 2nd edition of the European U/22s.

“Everyone is training very well and working hard. I expect that we will perform very well in Romania,” he said.

The European U/22 Championships are returning after a five-year absence this year. At the previous tournament – and only European U/22 Championships so far – in 2012, Jason Quigley and Hughie Myers won gold and silver for Ireland in Russia.

Irish squad European U/22 Championships Brăila, Romania March 13th/22nd

49kg Darryl Moran (Illies GG)

52kg Jordan Moore (Glasnevin)

56kg Kurt Walker (Canal)

60kg Dylan Duffy (Pegasus)

64kg Keith Flavin (Paulstown)

69kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda)

75kg Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal)

81kg Brian Kennedy (St Marys Daingean)

91kg Geoffrey Kavanagh (Glasnevin)

91+kg Thomas Carty (Glasnevin)

Team Manager: Paddy Osborne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruc, Jimmy Halpin

R&J: Philip Rooney