Boxing news – 2017 Irish Elites begin at National Stadium on Feb 3rd

The 2017 Irish Elite Boxing championships get underway at the National Stadium on Friday with a very strong entry in most of the men’s weights.

Sadly no news as yet of any Live TV or Live Streaming coverage.

Bear in mind that despite the disappointments of Rio 2016, boxing remains the sport which has brought Ireland our greatest successes and medal tally in the Olympic Games over the last decade.

This would appear to show not only a lack of interest by broadcasters but also poor advance planning by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association. At the very least let there be LIVE coverage on IABA TV of the semi-finals and Finals. Failure to so do would again raise serious questions about the ability of the IABA Executive to promote the sport throughout Ireland.

This is hardly surprising being such an important year in the International calendar with the European qualifier for the 2017 AIBA World championships ‘just around the corner’, followed in May by the Worlds themselves in Hamburg.

Among the men those hoping for success in their respective weights divisions include Brendan Irvine, Kurt Walker, Stephen McKenna, David Oliver Joyce, Sean McComb, Dean Walsh, Joe Ward,

Darren O’Neill, Dean Gardiner, Steve Donnelly, Brett McGinty and Dealgan’s Stephen Broadhurst.

With no major International Female championships on either the EUBC or AIBA calendar the main focus of attention for the women is indeed the Irish Elites. That said the overall number of entries received by the 5pm deadline on Wednesday was a very poor 26 which reflects badly on the IABA which has done little to promote the women’s sport in Ireland.

In the year ahead the IABA simply MUST put more money into supporting their women pugilists for how can such as Christina Desmond hope to qualify for major International championships in the future (others too) if she has no official funding from IABA via Sport Ireland and no competition in the 75kg classification? This year the IABA simply MUST provide funding for the Irish Elite champions to partake in major European club tournaments

There is also a very poor entry for the 51kg Olympic weight – just two boxers. At least two maybe three walk overs are expected.

Among the highlights will be the 60 kg Lightweight where reigning 64kg titleholder Kelly Harrington aims to take the title vacated by the now Pro-Katie Taylor though she faces stiff competition from Clonmel’s Shauna O’Keeffe and Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst, who annexed the U22 title last month and thus will be aiming for the double

When a new High Performance supremo is appointed by the IABA ensuring EQUALITY in funding and in competitive tournaments must be a priority.

The IABA has also explained how Pros can return to the fold if they so desire. Main points of note:

A new Regulation for boxers wishing to return to amateur status from professional must have the following criteria:

*Member of affiliated IABA Club.

*No more than 5 ( five ) Professional Fights.

*Medical Examination completed.

*Current Record Card.

Entries: 2017 National Men’s and Women’s Elite Championships as at 6pm – February 1st:

Male:

49kg

Blaine Dobbins (St Joseph’s, Derry)

Connor Jordan (St Aidan’s)

Darryl Moran (Illies GG)

52kg

Tommy Casey (St Francis, Limerick)

Adam Courtney (St Mary’s Dublin)

Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s Antrim)

Thomas McCarthy (Mayfield)

TJ Waite (Ormeau Road)

Jason McKay (Holy Family GG)

Ryan Adams (Holy Family GG)

56kg

Myles Casey (St Francis, Limerick)

Kurt Walker (Canal)

Evan Metcalfe (Crumlin)

Frankie Cleary (Ballina)

Stephen McKenna (Old School)

Jason Kirwan (Ballagh)

Eamon McNally (St Michael’s, Antrim)

60kg

David Oliver Joyce (St Michael’s Athy)

Patrick Mongan (Olympic Galway)

George Bates (St Mary’s)

Gerard Matthews (St Pauls Antrim)

Alan O’Connor (Bawnogue)

Anthony O’Rawe (Braid)

Garry McKenna (Old School)

64kg

Vincent Esler (All Saints)

Patrick Linehan (St Marys)

Dean Walsh (St Ibars/Josephs)

Casey Berry (Bray)

Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy)

Colm Quinn (Castlebar)

Keith Flavin (Paulstown)

Sean McComb (Holy Trinity)

Bernaldo Marime (Holy Trinity)

69kg

Ross Boyle (Mourne)

Fergal Redmond (Arklow)

Steven Donnelly (All Saints)

Ger French (Clonard)

Brett McGinty (Oakleaf)

Joe Nevin (Mullingar Elite)

Nathan Watson (Saints)

Peter Carr (Crumlin)

Aidan Walsh (Holy Family GG)

Mark McCole (Dungloe)

Tiernan Bradley (Sacred Heart Omagh)

75kg

John Joyce (St Michaels Athy)

Roy Sheahan (St Michaels Athy)

Emmett Brennan (Glasnevin)

Fearghus Quinn (Camlough)

David Bicevas (St Saviours OBA)

Stephen Broadhurst (Dealgan)

Tommy Zold (Ballyhaunis)

Conor Doherty (Emerald)

Caoimhin Hynes (Holy Trinity)

Conor Wallace (St Monica’s)

Glory Carlos Lmula (Maynooth)

81kg

Anthony Brown (St Michaels Dublin)

Michael Frayne (St Marys)

Sean Allen (Arklow)

Robert Burke (Glasnevin)

Joe Ward (Moate)

Sean Conroy (Ballina)

91kg

Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)

Geoffrey Kavanagh (Glasnevin)

Cormac Long (Rathkeale)

Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)

John Joe McDonagh (Crumlin)

Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone)

Bernard O’Reilly (Portlaoise)

91kg+

Patrick Nevin (St Michaels Dublin)

Thomas Carthy (Glasnevin)

James Clarke (Kilnamanagh)

Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)

Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)

John McDonnell (Crumlin)

Damien O’Sullivan (Emerald)

Female:

48kg

Carol Coughlan (Monkstown Dublin)

Shannon Sweeney (St Anne’s)

Kristina O’Hara (St John Bosco)

51kg

Ceire Smith (Cavan)

Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road)

54kg

Terry Mullaney (Ballyhaunis)

57kg

Moira McElligott (St Michael’s Athy)

Dervla Duffy (Mulhuddart)

Tiegan Russell (Fr Horgan’s)

Amanda Coughlan (Paulstown)

Saidbdh Greene (St Brigid’s, Edenderry)

Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG)

60kg

Kellie Harrington (Glasnevin)

Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

Shauna O’Keeffe (Clonmel)

Rivers McCormack (St Saviours OBA)

64kg

Emma Agnew (Dealgan)

Ciara Ginty (Geesala BC)

Cheyanne O’Neill (Athlone)

69kg

Gillian Duffy (Bray)

Grainne Walsh (Sparticus)

Tina Donnelly (Corinthians)

75kg

Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s, Cork)

81kg

Caroline Connolly (Mourne)

Leona Houlihan (Crumlin)

81kg+

Maeve McCarron (Carrigart)