Eric Donovan has ‘UNFINISHED BUSINESS’ in Dublin

Unbeaten pro boxer Eric Donovan starts 2017 on an upward trajectory as he steps up from four to six round level contests in only his third pro bout on Red Corner Promotions ‘Unfinished Business’ bill on Saturday, February 28 at the National Stadium, Dublin.

Donovan made a perfect start to life in the paid code in 2016 by brushing aside the challenge of Polish slugger Damian Lawniczak on his pro debut in June and then sensationally stopped former European medallist Krzysztof Rogowski in November.

“This is now ‘Phase II’ of my pro boxing career and I am relishing the challenge already. My knockout win over Rogowski gave me a real boost and confirmed that I am ready to jump a level to fight six rounders. Not many leap to this level so soon but I’ve served most of my apprenticeship in the amateurs and the World Series of Boxing so I am ready get stuck in,” added the ‘Lilywhite Lightning’.

The former Irish amateur star is preparing himself for a busy 2017 and an assault on the title holders in Ireland and Europe.

“I want at least four good fights this year, jumping in level each time so that I can get in contention for an Irish title and into the European rankings. I haven’t got time to be messing about and want to get to championship level as soon as I can and give the fans exciting fights that they can talk about for years.

“The atmosphere for my first two fights was unbelievable. The crowd gets bigger and bigger and the knockout win last time out really got people talking. That’s given me a real push, boxing can be a lonely game but when you have the support behind you it makes all the long hard days of training that much easier,” explained the said the five-time Irish champion.

“I have started my training camp already but have no opponent confirmed yet. My team are looking at couple of tough Europeans or even a South American for this fight and that will be confirmed in the next couple of weeks. I’ve seen the names of the guys they looking at bringing over and watched a little of them on YouTube. I know I’ll have my hands full so I’m fully focused on February and giving the support another show to remember,” said the Super featherweight prospect.

The ‘Unfinished Business’ bill features the long awaited comeback of Newbridge featherweight Allan Phelan who returns for his first pro fight in Ireland after a five-year unbeaten run in New York. Also scheduled to appear many of Ireland’s rising talent including unbeaten light-middleweight Noel Murphy who also returns from New York, exciting Dublin welterweight Jake Hanney, unbeaten Florida-based Derryman Connor Coyle, Navan’s heavy hitting Rick Hatton-trained super middleweight Chris Blaney as well as unbeaten Dubliners Craig O’Brien and Jay Byrne.

Tickets for Eric’s fight at the National Stadium, Dublin on Saturday, February 28 are €40 for a gallery seat or €60 ringside, and are available in Athy from The Healthy Living Centre, 2 Duke Street, Athy, County Kildare. Alternatively, call Laura on 0867949406.

