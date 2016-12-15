Four Olympians in Irish Team to meet England – National Stadium Dec 16th

A second change in the Irish team to meet England at the National Stadium on Friday, this time due to injury.

Newry’s Conor Wallace is out of the evening’s Elite international with England .

The Irish Elite finalist picked up a hand injury in training and has been replaced by John Joyce of the St Michael’s Athy BC.

Wallace, who boxes out of the St Monica’s BC, admitted he was gutted to miss the last outing of the year.

“Unfortunately, I cannot fight in Ireland vs England International on Friday night due to a hand injury I sustained in sparring”, ‘absolutely gutted’, he added.

“It is another setback, but my preparation still must continue to get in the best possible shape I can for the Elite Championships (February 2017).”

Joyce will be one of two St Michael’s Athy BC boxers in action at the home of Irish boxing along with Kerry-native, Moira McElligott.

Moate’s Joe Ward makes a welcome return to the Irish team against England’s George Crotty and the Irish management – and fans – will be hoping for a return to the form that gained him so many titles in the past years albeit he did not win a bout in Rio. Ward will be hoping to win the Irish title again in 2017 but many feel he too may turn pro soon thereafter.

The English squad is due to arrive in Dublin on Thursday. They are coming off of a 6-4 win over ‘auld enemy’ Scotland with Louis Lynn taking ‘boxer of the tournament’ award – he is the only member of that team taking part in Dublin.

Another of the visiting side is Bradford College Police Academy’s Cory O’Regan whom I saw put up a great fight at last weekend’s GB Championship finals in Sheffield, losing out narrowly to Team GB’s vastly more experienced Calum French. O’Regan meets George Bates on Fridayin what promises to be a very close battle.

In women’s bouts, AIBA Women’s World silver medallist, Kelly Harrington faces off against Bury’s Sarah Dunne, whilst Asdee’s McElligott,also an accomplished NHS and point to point jockey meets England’s Raven Chapman.

Chapman from the Arena BC in Bournemouth represented England at the European Elite Championships in Sofia. This year she won the England Boxing (Amateur Boxing Association of England) Novice Championships, London’s Harringay Box Cup (the largest International tournament in Europe) and later the National Elite Championships. Regularly boxes at the Team GB HQ at Sheffield’s Institute of Sport and tipped as a future star of the women’s sport.

Friday’s international will feature a number of special guests.Tickets available on the door at €10 per adult and €5 per child. Pre-pay tickets available through IABA.

Contact eimear@iaba.ie or (01) 453 3371. Group specials available for 10 or more people.

Larry Morrison is Irish team manager. An Irish win would be welcome after the disappointment of Rio and this strong side, even without Wallace, should win 6-3 or thereabouts.

Ireland:

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s)

56kg Stephen McKenna (Old School)

57kg Moira McElligott (St Michael’s Athy)

60kg Kelly Harrington (Glasnevin)

60kg George Bates (St Mary’s)

64kg Sean McComb (Holy Trinity)

75kg John Joyce (St Michael’s Athy)

81kg Joe Ward (Moate & AIBA Pro Boxing)

91kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)

England:

52kg Ishmail Khan

56kg Louis Lynn

57kg Raven Chapman

60kg Sarah Dunne

60kg Cory O’Regan

64kg Mason Smith

75kg Lewis Richardson

81kg George Crotty

91kg Chevron Clarke