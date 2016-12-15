Government imposes 30% female Directors ‘rule’ from 2019

The Government has entered the fray insofar as lack of female directors in the country’s sports organisations is concerned.

Earlier this week, Minister of State for Sport, Patrick O’Donovan warned that unless the sports concerned appoint more women as Directors they will face cuts in their funding allocation in the year ahead.

Under the proposed new regulations, O’Donovan says his Government would require 30% of all Board directors to be female and stressed that this is aimed at helping women to “break the last glass ceiling”.

Some of Ireland’s best known, best supported organisations such as the GAA, FAI and IRFU – which currently have one female representative on their board of directors between them, according to an analysis by The Irish Times – will be forced to comply with the move, nicknamed ‘The Bonfire of the Blazers’.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) currently has but one female Board member, Leinster Boxing President Ms Bernie Harold and she is due to stand down in August when her formal term of office ends so effectively then there will be none though at least another one or two will have to be appointed if the Association is not to lose a significant sum in funding. Ms Harold you will recall was Manager of the Irish Youth & Junior team in Germany when one of the young Irish team members Mary Kate Nevin was allegedly assaulted by a Russian coach with no outcome to that investigation which Ms Harold demanded, yet announced either by AIBA, EUBC or indeed the IABA.

Bearing in mind the disappointments of Rio, the IABA is already braced for significant funding cuts in 2017 in the four year cycle 2016-2020 and a new IABA strategy document is eagerly awaited by boxers, coaches and fans alike.This is due to be presented on Friday at the National Stadium prior to the Ireland v England international.

Minister O’Donovan does not see any reason why an extension of the 30% deadline should be considered as reported by the ‘Irish Times’ and so from 2019, sporting bodies will face cuts should they fail to meet the quota as outlined, which the Minister for State believed was ample time for them to implement .

“This is a challenge for sporting organisations,” he said. “I hope they use this as an opportunity to comply, we are giving them plenty of time to comply.

“The decision to introduce gender quotas in politics – that was seen as a success. We would much prefer if we did not need quotas. I would prefer a situation where we didn’t need to do this.

“We are asking them to use the two year period to identify people of value to them in developing sport,” he concluded.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, former Fianna Fáil Minister Mary O’Rourke stated that she doesn’t think quotas are a good idea.

“In general terms, I think gender quotas are false,” O’Rourke said. “I think that they put forward the idea that you should be picked for the role, whatever the role is, on the basis of your sex rather than on the basis of if you would be good for the job. I have always had that point of view, and I have stuck with it.

“If you are meritorious, you will get the job, if you’re not, you won’t,” she added. “It is a revolutionary idea. All these organisations are strapped for cash, so it will probably work.”

Unfortunately, that rarely happened in the Ireland of yesteryear nor of today so Minister O’Donovan’s proposals are a step in the right direction even if he is forced to make it a legal requirement.

Cork’s camogie All Star Anna Geary told the newspaper that ‘while progress has been made, there is still some way to go yet.

It wasn’t something I was aware of until I grew up into my adult years and I saw, whether it was sponsorship opportunities or from a financial point of view, that we weren’t getting the same as men,” said Geary.

“There are improvements being made, you can see changes, so I would look at these gender quotas as the exact same. This is about how we can better our sporting organisations across the country and the world so that younger people don’t just have role models on the pitches, they have them off the pitch as well.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, since his formal announcement, Mr O’Donovan said that filling more board positions with women is one way to address the under representation but other areas, in coaching and mentoring, also need to be looked at.

He added that young women needed to see role models on and off the field.

“Crucially I think young Irish women, particularly adolescent who are dropping out of sport in a lot of cases at a rate we are concerned about, they need role models and not only role models on the field but role models off the field,” he said.

“What I’m trying to do here is provide an opportunity for women to break that glass ceiling, which is one of the last remaining glass ceilings for women in Ireland, and that’s in terms of the leadership of sport.”