Katie Taylor Boxing News: Next fight date anniouched for Katie T

Within 48hours of her Saturday’s win in London, Katie Taylor was back in the united States and preparing for her next fight in her quest to become world Pro champion later this year.

That fourth professional fight will take place on the undercard of Anthony Crolla’s World Lightweight title unification rematch with Jorge Linares at the Manchester Arena on Saturday, March 25, live on Sky Sports. An opponent is expected to be named in the few days.

Taylor made it three fights unbeaten in the paid ranks on Saturday night at The O2 with her second stoppage win after clinically dispatching Italian Monica Gentili on the undercard of Tony Bellew’s rollercoaster win over David Haye.

The former Irish amateur sensation has already boxed in Manchester having gone the distance with Vivienne Obenauf there in December, and Taylor is ready to put on another scintillating display as the 30 year old gets into her groove as a pro.

Said Taylor: “The Linares v Crolla fight rematch is a brilliant fight and another massive event. It was a great atmosphere at The O2, but every fight is a big one. You can’t afford to slip up in the pro game so every fight is like an Olympic final.

“Saturday was the first time as a pro that I had a proper camp, I got great sparring in America with seasoned pros every day so I am learning all the time and I feel more than ever that the pro game is made for me. The body work was good and overall it was a very effective performance and getting a stoppage over a durable girl like that was the ‘icing on the cake’.

“It was great to get another stoppage win, it’s all gone well so far and the opponents are going to step up now as we kick on this year for a World title.”

Taylor’s fourth pro fight is part of a huge night of action in Manchester, topped by Linares and Crolla going toe-to-toe for the second time. There’s a crossroads battle of Blackpool as Middleweights Brian Rose and Jack Arnfield lock horns and Martin J. Ward defends his British Super-Featherweight title against Maxi Hughes in their third clash in the paid ranks.

Marcus Morrison defends his WBC International Middleweight strap against Jason Welborn, while his Joe Gallagher gym-mate Hosea Burton looks to bounce back into title contention from his epic battle with Frank Buglioni.

Following that fight Taylor is likely to return to London on April 29th and feature on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua – Wladimir Klitschko World Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium before a sell-out crowd of over 90,000.

Tickets are on sale priced at £40, £60, £80, £100 and £150 are available from www.manchesterarena.com or by calling 0844 847 8000. VIPs tickets are exclusively available through www.matchroomboxing.com priced at £250.