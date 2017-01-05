O’Neill, Gardiner and McComb set for World Series of Boxing

The 2017 WSB World Series of Boxing will include at least three top Irish stars after the preliminary lists of ‘signed up’ boxers was released by the WSB.

Darren O’Neill, Dean Gardiner and Sean McComb will fly the flag for Ireland in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) in the 2017 season.

The Kilkenny, Tipperary and Belfast trio were signed by Venezuela Caciques and the British Lionhearts in this week’s international foreign boxers draft at AIBA headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

WSB teams are required under the rules to have a certain percentage of foreign boxers in their sides.

O’Neill could line out for Venezuela, who he boxed for last season, on February 3rd versus Cuba in Cuba and McComb and Gardiner for the Lionhearts away to Italia Thunder on February 10th.

“This will be my (WSB) debut and I’m happy enough with the draw close to home,” said European Games bronze medallist McComb.

Gardiner signed with Puerto Rico in the WSB last season and fought for Mexico the season prior to that.

Ireland’s boxers have competed in every season of the WSB since its launch in 2010.

The two new franchises for Season VII are France, with their all-new Fighting Roosters logo, and Italy, while Colombia will replace the Mexico Guerreros. The first matches will take place on 3 February.