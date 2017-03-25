2017 Connacht Football Championship Preview & Fixtures list, Galway and Mayo are the clear favourites and their meeting on June 11th in Pearse Stadium.

Provisional Fixtures (Subject to Change):

Sunday 7th May – (Preliminary Round) – New York vs Sligo – (Gaelic Park, New York)

Sunday 21st May – (Quarter-Final) – Mayo vs New York/Sligo – (Mac Hale Park)

Sunday 28th May – (Quarter-Final) – London vs Leitrim – (Ruislip)

Sunday 11th June – (Semi-Final) – Galway vs Mayo/New York/Sligo – (Pearse Stadium)

Sunday 18th June – (Semi-Final) – Roscommon vs Leitrim/London – (Hyde Park)

Sunday 9th July – (FINAL) – Details TBC

GALWAY – (CHAMPIONS!!!) – Betting 11/4

The Tribesmen won their first Connacht title since 2008 and should they retain the J.J. Nestor Cup, they will equal Mayo’s 46 wins. With their two rivals struggling, Galway could find themselves as Connacht’s only representatives in Division One next year.

Manager: KEVIN WALSH

Main Man: PAUL CONROY

One To Watch: MICHAEL DALY

ROSCOMMON – (Runners-Up) – Betting 11/4

It’s been a winter of discontent for Roscommon but the Connacht championship could give them a welcome reprieve. Kevin McStay’s young charges will be expected to account for Division Four opposition but may find the final a step too far.

Manager: KEVIN McSTAY

Main Man: NIALL McINERNEY

One To Watch: TADHG O’ROURKE

MAYO – (Semi-Finalists) – Betting 4/5

Mayo were disappointed to lose their title last year after completing five-in-a-row in 2015. They’ll be determined to win their 47th title but their priorities are further down the track and last year’s loss didn’t stop them reaching Croke Park in September.

Manager: STEPHEN ROCHFORD

Main Man: DAVID CLARKE

One To Watch: DANNY KIRBY

LEITRIM – (Semi-Finalists) – Betting 80/1

Leitrim have produced some good league performances this year and providing they get past London, they’ll have a right craic at Roscommon. It’s 23 years since they won only their second title and 17 years since their last final.

Manager: BRENDAN GUCKIAN

Main Man: SHANE MORAN

One To Watch: MARK PLUNKETT

SLIGO – (Quarter-Finalists) – Betting 50/1

Sligo are quietly going about their business in Division Three and are probably the only county certain of their place next year. With Mayo showing a recent lack of form, the Yeats County will sense a shock but they’ll need to be careful against New York.

Manager: NIALL CAREW

Main Man: ADRIAN McINTYRE

One To Watch: PADDY O’CONNOR

LONDON – (Quarter-Finalists) – Betting 200/1

The Exiles have played all their league games away and their first outing in a newly revamped Ruislip is the visit of Leitrim. They beat them in 2013 on their way to a memorable final appearance. Their form has dipped since beating Carlow.

Manager: CIARAN DEELY

Main Man: LIAM GAVAGHAN

One To Watch: RORY MASON

NEW YORK – (Preliminary Round) – Betting 200/1

New York are always an unknown quantity. They only lost by one point to Roscommon in 2016 and the Rossies brought the final to a replay. The Statesiders will feel Sligo give them their best chance for a championship victory but they lost by 24 points in 2012.

Manager: JUSTIN O’HALLORAN

Main Man: DARREN FREEMAN

One To Watch: MICHEAL McBRIDE