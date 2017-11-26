2017 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team: 6 Dublin, 3 Mayo, 2 Kerry, 2 Donegal, 1 Armagh, 1 Cork

The county-by-county breakdown for the 2017 TG4 All-Star team sees All-Ireland Ladies Senior football champions Dublin claim 6 places, with Mayo 3, Kerry and Donegal 2 each, with Armagh and Cork having one player a piece.

Mayo’s Cora Staunton, chosen at full-forward, has won a record-equalling 11th award, drawing level with Kerry’s Mary Jo Curran at the top of the roll of honour.

Dublin’s six awards matches the county’s previous best on an All-Star team, achieved in 2010. The Dubs captain Sinéad Aherne wins a sixth All-Star– making her the most decorated Dublin All-Star recipient in history.

Aherne is joined on the TG4 All-Star team by fellow Dublin players Ciara Trant, Rachel Ruddy, Leah Caffrey, Nicole Owens and Noelle Healy.

Mayo wins 3 All-Stars through Ciara Staunton, Sarah Tierney and Aileen Gilroy.

Kerry’s winners are Caroline Kelly and Lorraine Scanlon, both first-time All-Star recipients.

Donegal is represented on the team by Ciara and Niamh Hegarty, the first set of sisters named on the same All-Star team since Sharon and Cora Courtney in 2013.

Armagh’s single winner is Aimee Macklin, who wins her second All-Star, while Cork’s sole representative is first-time winner Emma Spillane.

2017 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team:

1. Ciara Trant (Dublin).

2. Emma Spillane (Cork).

3. Sarah Tierney (Mayo).

4. Rachel Ruddy (Dublin).

5. Caroline Kelly (Kerry).

6. Ciara Hegarty (Donegal).

7. Leah Caffrey (Dublin).

8. Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry).

9. Aileen Gilroy (Mayo).

10. Aimee Mackin (Armagh).

11. Niamh Hegarty (Donegal).

12. Nicole Owens (Dublin).

13. Sinéad Aherne (Dublin).

14. Cora Staunton (Mayo).

15. Noelle Healy (Dublin).