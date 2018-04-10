5 Hurlers that can lead their county to Leinster Hurling success

The Leinster hurling championship begins next month with Kilkenny taking on Dublin and Galway taking on Offaly in the opening round. Wexford have a bye on the opening, but they will come charging into the first round a week later. We have decided to look at 5 players that can have a big Leinster championship campaign.

1. Rory O’Connor (Wexford) – Has a find for Davy Fitzgerald to be fair and good all-round hurler and gentleman off the field and he is still only 19 years of age. There are big things ahead for O’Connor he was Wexford’s best player in the league semi-final against Kilkenny and I expect him to have a big championship campaign.

2. TJ Reid (Kilkenny) – Reid has been notching up big scores in recent weeks and his scores are not just coming from frees. He is a superb talent to be fair and with Reid in their ranks Brian Cody will fancy his chances of winning another Bob O’Keeffe Cup come June or July.

3. Gearoid McInerney (Galway) – We haven’t seen much of McInerney so far this year but come championship I am sure we will. He is a superb defender and is so physical that he is hard to stop when he has the ball in hand. Another massive campaign I expect here to be fair.

4. Donal Burke (Dublin) – Burke has had a solid league campaign and Fitzgibbon Cup. A younger member of the Dublin side he will be called on to perform in the big games when it comes to placed balls and obviously from play, if Dublin are to challenge in Leinster he will need to be at his best.