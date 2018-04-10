5 of the Best Players from the Kilkenny v Tipperary League Final

On Sunday afternoon last Brian Cody claimed another league title as manager of the Kilkenny senior hurler with a 2-23 to 2-17 over Michael Ryan’s Tipperary in Nowlan. It was a cracker of a game and many players put their hands up for the man of match award. We look here at 5 players of the best players on the day.

TJ Reid (Kilkenny) – At the forefront of what everything Kilkenny did once again, he was covering in defence, pointing frees, scoring from play, setting up scores, everything you can ask from the Ballyhale man. He scored 0-15 in total in fine display with 0-11 of those coming from frees and 0-04 from play. Reid looks to have another big year in the Black and Amber if this form continues.

Jason Forde (Tipperary) – Was yet again impressive filling the big boots of Seamus Callanan was going to be difficult but the Silvermines club man took to it like a duck to water. He was Tipperary’s top scorer with 2-12, 1-10 coming from frees. Surely now has nailed down a starting position in the side for championship.

Walter Walsh (Kilkenny) – Another player that was in great form in the final. His goal helped Kilkenny on the way to the win, while he also scored two great points as well as putting in massive hits and assisting in scores.

Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny) – Massive performance at corner back from Deegan who has now made the number 4 jersey his own surely for the championship. He was strong coming out with the ball, made some superb catches and delivered yet again with a solid performance at corner back.