5 Players to Watch out for in the Division 1 and 2 Football League Finals

The league football finals will take place now within the next week, so we have decided to look at what players will have a major impact in the Division 1 and Division 2 Finals.

We expect two good games and two quality games in games that are to be played at Croke Park. We have picked three players from the Division 1 final to look out for and 2 players from the division 2 final to look out for.

Division 1 Final

1: Cormac Costello (Dublin): We already know so much about this player, but he should have a massive influence in this game. Jim Gavin may opt to keep him on the bench where he gives a good option as an impact substitute when defences are tiring. I would start him though he can win a game on his own, also gives the option as a free taker if Dean Rock gets injured or is having a bad day.

2: Damian Comer (Galway): Probably one of Galway’s best players in the league so far. At full forward he can win any sort of ball and that what Kevin Walsh. He is very hard to stop in terms of when he has the ball in hand and when he gets going with his expects score taking he could kick 1-04 in the space of a couple of minutes. Will need loads of support in attack when they face Dublin as Jim Gavin will identified him as a threat but well capable of a massive performance nonetheless.

3: Brian Howard (Dublin): Plenty of people have been talking about this young man from the Raheny club. He is versatile can play at midfield or in the half forward line. He has superb aerial ability, physicality and pace when running with the ball. He also has a keen eye for a score. Howard may not start against Galway, but he surely will be used as a substitute if not.

Division 2 Final

1: Conor Devaney (Roscommon): The current captain of the Rossie’s. He has been great form to date and he will need to continue this form into the final if Roscommon are to overturn Cavan. He can play at midfield also so if a change needs to be made I’m sure he can slot into the middle of the park. I expect him to have a massive game next weekend.

2: Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan): The Swalinbar club man could have major influence on who will get the honours in the Hoganstand next weekend. He has strong aerial ability, superb long-distance kicking and a massive physical presence. He can play at centre of full forward also expect him to have a big game for Cavan.