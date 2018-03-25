5 talking points from the weekend’s GAA Action

It was a dramatic weekend of GAA, with hurling quarter-finals and the last week of the GAA league, with relegation and promotions decided.

1: Premier send out warning: Tipperary didn’t get going for 15 minutes in Croke Park when they trailed Dublin by 8 points. However, when they eventually started to hurl and play well the real leaders stood up once again, Paudi Maher was outstanding at centre back, while John McGrath gave an exhibition of point taking and scored a good goal. They won’t be far away come championship.

2: Armagh fail to score in opening half: In a weird game at Wexford Park, Armagh failed to score in the first half. Wexford indeed led by 0-09 to 0-00 at the break. The Orchard men did make a come back however and kicked 1-08 in the second half to Wexford 0-03. However, it was Wexford who held in a nervy finish.

3: Monaghan beating Dublin: Not many would have given Monaghan a chance here, but they were full value for their win at Croke Park on Sunday. Dublin to be fair were probably not at full tilt as they knew they had a league final guaranteed. However, Dublin beaten in Croke Park very rarely now happened under Jim Gavin.

4: Model men march on: Wexford were very impressive in their win over current league and All-Ireland winners Galway. They looked a bit fresher, first touch was better, and they outplayed Galway at times. Next up is another meeting with Kilkenny for Wexford in a week’s time.

5: Donegal relegated despite draw with Mayo: Donegal lost out in dramatic fashion despite drawing with Mayo. It was Kevin McLoughlin’s injury time score that levelled up the sides. Donegal will be disappointed obviously but there were some good performances from the Donegal men in a game that was nip and tuck throughout. Mayo survive in the top flight for 2019.