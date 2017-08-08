AFL announces dates and venues for the 2-test International Rules Series v Ireland

The AFL has announced the venues and match dates for the two-test Virgin Australia International Rules Series (Formamly Compromise rules) to be played later this year against Ireland.

Australia will host Ireland at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday November 12th and then at Domain Stadium on Saturday November 18th.

Ireland currently holds the Cormac McAnnellen Trophy after its victory in the one-off Test at Croke Park in 2015.

The AFL had previously announced that Geelong Cats’ premiership coach Chris Scott would lead Australia as coach, with Fremantle coach Ross Lyon and North Melbourne coach Brad Scott to serve at his assistants.