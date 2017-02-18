Ahascragh-Fohenagh vs Carrickshock Intermediate Hurling Final Preview – live stream

Kilkenny will be looking for a hurling double in Croke Park but Ahascragh/Fohenagh will hope to become Galway’s first winner in this competition.

LIVE STREAM

Five Galway teams have reached the decider before falling at that last hurdle including Abbeyknockmoy’s loss to Kilkenny’s Bennettsbridge last year. But Ahascragh-Fohenagh have club players who have achieved success.

Caltra were 2004 All-Ireland football champions. Brian Kilroy will line out at corner back while Kevin Gavin is ruled out through injury. The Mannion brothers, Padraic and Cathal, are Ahascragh/Fohenagh’s key men with the latter contributing 12 points against Waterford’s Lismore.

“It is an uphill task,” said manager William Dilleen to the Connacht Tribune. “We are playing a top Kilkenny team who are playing intermediate hurling and they are facing an up-and-coming Ahascragh/Fohenagh team just up from the intermediate ranks.

“You would be hoping we would put in a right good display and that we will be there or thereabouts after 60 minutes. We know the big names that they have but hopefully we will perform on the day.”

Michael Rice, John Tennyson, John Dalton, Richie and John Power have 26 All-Ireland medals but Carrickshock’s previous appearance in the 2005 final saw them defeated by Tipperary’s Kildangan. The Noresiders beat Tullogher Rosbercan in the County Final and beat London’s Robert Emmets in the semi-final.

“You would often hear people questioning Carrickshock, their character and bottle whatever, but this year like they have been tested, and it hasn’t been easy,” said manager Tommy Shefflin to KCLR FM.

“They have got a lot of tough games but the fact is they stay going and they answer the questions when they are asked of them.”

Verdict: Draw