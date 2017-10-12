All Ireland Gaelic Football Final Fixture Date Announced for 2nd of September 2018

The All Ireland Football final will have a new date in 2018 after it was confirmed it will take place on the 2nd of September.

The final, as well as the hurling showpiece, was due to be moved to August with the football on the 26th of that month but that date has been reconsidered after it was revealed that there is a possibility of Pope Francis attending an event in Dublin on that date.

There is no change to the Hurling final which will still take place on the 19th August while the semi-finals are due to take place two weeks earlier on the August bank holiday weekend.

Those hurling semi-finals will run side by side with the final round of the football super eights with the football semi – finals expected to take place on August 11th and 12th.

The plan is for the football final to revert to its original August date in 2019.

From 2019, the football final is likely to revert to an August date.

As of yet no dates have been scheduled for the two provincial hurling finals while both the Leinster and Munster football finals may have to be played on a Saturday.

Speaking with the Irish Examiner GAA director of games administration and player welfare Fergal McGill confirmed that the Central Competitions Control Committee have met twice to discuss next year’s fixture plan and the Club Players Association have also been informed of their plans.