All Ireland Hurling Odds 2018

With the championship set to begin in just under 2 months’ time it’s time to look at the current odds on who is going to lift Liam McCarthy for 2018.

At present Galway and Tipperary are joint favourites to lift Liam McCarthy. Tipperary will be looking to win the title for the first time since 2016 when Michael Ryan guided his side to success on the first Sunday in September. They can be got at 5/2 to win the title outright. Next up, last year’s champions Galway with whom they are joint favourites also at 5/2. I am pretty sure they will reach the semi-final stage this year and after that it’s quite hard to predict.

Near neighbours Waterford and Kilkenny are both 6/1 to win the Liam McCarthy. Some might say they are generous enough odds, especially if you’re a Kilkenny fan! John Meyler’s Cork are next on the list at 7/1, they just missed out last year on a final, so they won’t be too far away and may be worth a few quid. Clare are 10/1 to lift Liam for the first time in 5 years and who would back against them with the form some of their players are in now notably Peter Duggan and Tony Kelly.

If you like an outside bet Limerick are 16/1, they have been the form team in the league and got promoted to division 1a next year. They are a young fit team and many of them have won All – Ireland U21 medals. So, they may be worth a bet. Wexford and Dublin are both 25/1 to win Liam McCarthy but I fully expect the winner to come from the top 4 in the market, them been Tipperary, Galway, Waterford and Kilkenny.

At present I would back Tipperary to win at 5/2. All the current odds can be found on betbright.