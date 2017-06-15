All Ireland Hurling Quarter-Finals to be held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

After the news that Páirc Uí Chaoimh will not be open in time for the Munster finals, the rumour mill is spreading that the All-Ireland Hurling Quarterfinals may be switched from Thurles to Cork.

At Nemo Rangers GAA grounds last night the Cork county council had a board meeting where various topics were discussed from congratulating Edna Kenny, there opposition to the proposed changes to the All-Ireland hurling championships and of course the delayed opening to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork county chairman, Ger Lane once again stated why opening Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Munster finals would not have been appropriate.

“In relation to yesterday [Monday], we had a meeting and it became apparent that it wouldn’t be in a position to open and have it in a place that we wanted,” he said.

“Opening a new stadium with 40,000 people, everything had to be 100%. I believe that was the right decision, there were works to be completed, and we’re very confident that it will be handed to us on July 7. That was too close to July 9 for the Munster hurling final but we are very confident we will be awarded big games in late July. While it is disappointing, it’s not the end of the world. There are a lot of people, particularly journalists who are concerned about season ticket holders and things like that, but that will all be dealt with going forward. There will be Munster finals there for many years to come. We didn’t want to open it when it wasn’t 100% ready.”

The All Ireland Hurling quarter-finals are scheduled for the 23rd of July and with Lane expecting big games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the end of July, the suggestion is that the All Ireland QF will be moving from Thurles to Cork for at least this year. Lane also expressed his concern on the proposed changes to the hurling championship.

“The idea of a Munster county being relegated to the qualifier group is not a good one. With respect, there are five counties in this province that are all traditionally strong counties. I don’t think it’s appropriate any of these five would be denied the opportunity to play in the Munster championship. I think we should prepare our own agenda for that particular congress.”