All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi-Final – St. Colmcille’s beat Pomeroy

In a thrilling All-Ireland intermediate football semi-final in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh on Sunday, Ben Brennan’s late free put the Meath champions through to the All-Ireland Final in Croke Park.

St. Colmcille’s (Meath 3-11) Pomeroy (Tyrone) 2-13

After seeing his side throw an eight-point advantage to go three behind, Brennan held his nerve from 45 metres out to hold his nerve and convert the match winning score. Pomeroy started better with scores from John Loughran and Kieran McGreary. Brennan and new Meath football captain Graham Reilly replied for St. Colmcille’s and the scores remained tight – 0-4 apiece on 22 minutes.

But then St. Colmcille’s seized an opening as David O’Byrne got the first goal and they led 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time. Things got better for Colm Nally’s side early in the second half when James Conlon struck a second major to put them eight clear. But when Frank Burns knocked a Pomeroy penalty to the net, Pomeroy were back in contention.

On 43 minutes, Loughran found the net and following three Burns frees, Pomeroy led 2-10 to 2-8. Pomeroy led 2-12 to 2-9 entering the final four minutes but Conor O’Byrne grabbed St. Colmcille’s third major. The teams traded points to remain level but Brennan stepped up in the closing stages.

St. Colmcille’s opponents on February 19th will be Westport who beat Kerry’s Kenmare 1-10 to 0-11 after extra-time. The Mayo outfit trailed 0-9 to 0-6 near the end of normal time before Shane Scott got an equalising penalty and they took their chance afterwards.

Kilkenny and Galway will meet in the All-Ireland intermediate hurling final. Kilkenny’s Carrickshock ran out 0-18 to 1-19 winners over London’s Robert Emmets while Ahascragh/Fohenagh pulled clear against Waterford’s Lismore in a 1-17 to 0-13 win.