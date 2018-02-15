Allianz National Hurling League – Round 3 Fixtures

Wexford and Clare (1A), Limerick and Galway (1B) have all won their opening two games in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 while Kilkenny and Waterford (1A), Antrim and Laois (1B) have yet to get off the mark.

Wexford, under Davy Fitzgerald, are enjoying their best run for a long time, having won promotion from the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B last year, before reaching the semi-final. They later reached last year’s Leinster Final, where they lost to Galway and have now started life in the top tier with two wins.

Their remaining games are against Tipperary (away), Clare (home) and Kilkenny (away).

New Dublin manager, Pat Gilroy enjoyed his first win last Sunday week, a one-point win over Antrim. Their next outing is away to Limerick on Saturday. Limerick have made a great start, beating Laois and Offaly by a combined total of 27 points, which leaves them 17 points ahead of Galway on scoring difference at the head of the table.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE – ROUND THREE FIXTURES

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

Feb 17: Tipperary v Wexford; Feb 18: Clare v Cork; Waterford v Kilkenny.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B

Feb 17: Laois v Antrim; Limerick v Dublin; Feb 18: Galway v Offaly.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Feb 18: London v Carlow; Kildare v Kerry, Meath v Westmeath.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B

Feb 18: Wicklow v Donegal; Derry v Mayo; Down v Armagh.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A

Feb 18: Louth v Warwickshire; Roscommon v Longford; Monaghan v Tyrone.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B

Feb 18: Fermanagh v Leitrim; Lancashire v Cavan.