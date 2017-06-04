Armagh v Down – Preview, team news, live score updates and betting advice

It’s one of the great rivalries in Ulster football and is certain to attract a big

crowd to Newry for the first championship clash between the counties for six

years.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

2011: Armagh 1-15 Down 1-10 (Ulster quarter-final)

2008: Armagh 1-12 Down 0-11 (Ulster semi-final)

2001: Armagh 1-13 Down 2-4 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

1999: Armagh 3-12 Down 0-10 (Ulster final)

1998: Armagh 0-16 Down 0-11 (Ulster quarter-final)

*Down are seeking their first win in the Ulster championship since beating

Derry in the quarter-final in 2013. Their last win in the championship was in

2014 when they beat Leitrim in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

*Armagh’s last win was in the Ulster championship was in 2014 when they beat

Cavan in the quarter-final.

*Down finished sixth in Division 2 of this year’s Allianz League (two wins, one

draw, four defeats). Armagh finished third in Division 3 (four wins, one draw,

two defeats).

*Eamonn Burns is in his second year as down manager while Kieran McGeeney

leads Armagh for a third season.

*Down have won only three of their last 20 League and Championship games.

*Down last won the Ulster title in 1994; Armagh’s last won on it in 2008.

*The winners will play Monaghan or Cavan in the Ulster semi-final on June 25.

Team News

Armagh : Blaine Hughes; James Morgan, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Aaron McKay, Brendan Donaghy, Mark Shields; Stephen Sheridan, Niall Grimley; Aidan Forker, Oisin O’Neill, Rory Grugan; Jamie Clarke, Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin.

Down : M Cunningham; A Doherty, G McGovern, D O’Hagan, D O’Hanlon, C McGovern, C Mooney; K McKernan, N McParland; J Murphy, C Maginn, S Millar; J Johnston, B O’Hagan, C Harrison.

Betting Advice

Armagh could hammer Down who are in complete disarray, get on Armagh -6 or -7 at 10/1