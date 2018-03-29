Armagh v Fermanagh Division 3 Football Final – 5 Players to watch

Armagh and Fermanagh go into battle on Saturday evening at 5pm in Croke Park in the Division 3 Football and we have five players to keep a close eye on during the match.

Armagh despite losing their last game to Wexford were already guaranteed promotion to Division 2, but it was a different story for Fermanagh. They indeed needed an injury time free from Seamus Quigley in their 1-point win over Longford at Pearse Park. Now that the final is in the coming I have decided to look at 5 players that can have a massive influence on the game.

1: Seamus Quigley (Fermanagh): The match winner against Longford, while prove pivotal again in the inside line. He is big, strong and well able to win his own ball so the Fermanagh tactic of pumping the ball in on top of him may work. Should have a big game yet again.

2: Aidan Forker (Armagh): A key forward for Kieran McGeeney. Forker has exquisite accuracy and can win a game on his own if given the opportunities to do so. Has been present now in the team for the last number of years and is one of most experienced in the team itself. Massive game is expected of him.

3: Tomas Corrigan (Fermanagh): In recent years much did rely on Corrigan and Sean Quigley in the Ernesider’s full forward line. Corrigan gives Rory Gallagher the option of starting him anyway in their forward as he quite adaptable to playing at full forward, corner forward of centre forward.

4: Niall Grimley (Armagh): Another key player for Armagh. He has strength, speed and power all that you would associate now with an inter county footballer. Again, quite adaptable to playing midfield or centre forward so there are options for McGeeney. Also, a good free taker so will need a big game.

5: Eoin Donnelly (Fermanagh) – Has had some superb games this year already at midfield for Fermanagh. Will be in the thick of things again at Croke Park on Saturday evening and I fully expect him to come out on the top in his midfield battle.