Can anyone stop Dublin’s dominance in Gaelic Football?

When you look back through the history books in a few years’ time you will see that one team dominated for a while and of course that team was Dublin.

Many people say the amount of funding Dublin get from Croke Park and from their sponsors helps, it does help, but of course money can’t buy talented players. Jim Gavin has a wealth of talent at his disposal in the capital, it’s the case if one player gets injured he can just simply slot in a player that is equally as good, whereas other counties don’t have that luxury. Gavin has built a strong base of players that know to win and know to edge out close games in the heat of battle, just ask Mayo last year.

So how are Dublin dominant? Well let’s look at some of the statistics. Dublin have won the last 7 Leinster titles in a row, in fact they have won the last 11 of 12 Leinster titles on offer, with Meath the only side to interrupt the pattern in 2010. In terms of All-Ireland titles, Dublin have won 5 out of the last 7 titles, the most recent of course coming last year when they defeated Mayo by a single point. They have won the National League 4 times in a row, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They look odds on to win another league title again this year.

It is clear going by the statistics that Dublin basically walk through Leinster every year winning games at their will by whatever score they want to be it 10 points or 20 points. This of course is no good to the opposition. However, it is up to the rest of the teams in the province and the country to get up to the level of Dublin, Kerry and Mayo are probably the teams that will challenge them again for the All-Ireland honours outside of them it is very hard to see someone from the chasing pack making a bid.

Whatever happens in the coming months this Dublin side will go down in history as one of the greatest teams. They are so professional, and Jim Gavin brings that side to them in the way they conduct themselves on and off the field. We all just may hope someone can challenge them in 2018!