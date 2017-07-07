Carlow v Leitrim – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

It’s a huge match for both sides and we have team news and live scores for Carlow v Leitrim, match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

They meet for the first time in the championship and after both getting beaten off the pitch last time out this will be a great way to get some momentum.





style="display:inline-block;width:300px;height:600px"

data-ad-client="ca-pub-7929883964836276"

data-ad-slot="1490171343">



2017 CHAMPIONSHIP

Carlow 2-17 Wexford 2-13 (Leinster 1

st

round)

Dublin 0-19 Carlow 0-7 (Leinster quarter-final)

Carlow 0-13 London 0-12 (Qualifiers – Round 1)

***

Leitrim 3-10 London 0-16 (Connacht quarter-final)

Roscommon 2-23 Leitrim 1-9 (Connacht semi-final)

*This will be Carlow’s fourth game in the championship, having already beaten

London and Wexford and lost to Dublin.

*Carlow and Leitrim met in an Allianz League Division 4 clash in early March

when the Connacht men won by 2-14 to 2-12 in Carrick-on-Shannon. Carlow

later finished third on the table on nine points, one ahead of Leitrim.

*Leitrim beat Waterford and lost to Sligo in last year’s qualifiers while Carlow

beat Wicklow and lost to Cavan.

Team News

Carlow TBC

Leitrim are unchanged from the team that got hammered by Roscommon, its hard to know if this is a good or bad thing.

Leitrim (SFC qualifier v Carlow): Brendan Flynn; Noel Plunkett, Donal Wrynn, Paddy Maguire; James Rooney, Michael McWeeney, Oisin Madden; Shane Moran, Damien Moran; Dean McGovern, Conor Gaffney, Ryan O’Rourke; Keith Beirne, Darragh Rooney, Brendan Gallagher.