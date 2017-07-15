Carlow v Monaghan – Preview, team news, betting advice & live scores

It’s a first ever meeting for Carlow v Monaghan in the qualifiers, we preview the match with team news and live score updates. Start time 5 pm Sunday.
2017 CHAMPIONSHIP
Carlow 2-17 Wexford 2-13 (Leinster 1stround)
Dublin 0-19 Carlow 0-7 (Leinster quarter-final)
Carlow 0-13 London 0-12 (Round 1 Qualifier)
Carlow 2-14 Leitrim 0-13 (Round 2 Qualifier)
Monaghan 1-15 Cavan 0-15 (Ulster quarter-final)
Down 1-14 Monaghan 0-15 (Ulster semi-final)
Monaghan 3-23 Wexford 1-11 (Round 2 Qualifier)
*Carlow, the only Division 4 team still in the championship, are in Round 3 of the All-Ireland qualifiers for the first time.
*Monaghan (4thin Div 1) finished 23 places ahead of Carlow (3rd in Div 4) in this year’s Allianz League
Betting advice
Carlow will play defensive to back them +9pts
Team news
Monaghan (All-Ireland SFC v Carlow): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Dessie Mone, Colin Walshe, Karl O’Connell; Kieran Hughes, Neil McAdam; Gavin Doogan, Dermot Malone, Shane Carey; Owen Duffy, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus.
Subs: Conor Forde, Kieran Duffy, James Mealiff, Brian Greenan, Vinny Corey, Darren Hughes, Dessie Ward, Ryan McAnespie, Thomas Kerr, Conor McCarthy, Darren Freeman.