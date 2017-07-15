Carlow v Monaghan – Preview, team news, betting advice & live scores

It’s a first ever meeting for Carlow v Monaghan in the qualifiers, we preview the match with team news and live score updates. Start time 5 pm Sunday.

2017 CHAMPIONSHIP

Carlow 2-17 Wexford 2-13 (Leinster 1stround)

Dublin 0-19 Carlow 0-7 (Leinster quarter-final)

Carlow 0-13 London 0-12 (Round 1 Qualifier)

Carlow 2-14 Leitrim 0-13 (Round 2 Qualifier)

Monaghan 1-15 Cavan 0-15 (Ulster quarter-final)

Down 1-14 Monaghan 0-15 (Ulster semi-final)

Monaghan 3-23 Wexford 1-11 (Round 2 Qualifier)

*Carlow, the only Division 4 team still in the championship, are in Round 3 of the All-Ireland qualifiers for the first time.

*Monaghan (4 th in Div 1) finished 23 places ahead of Carlow (3rd in Div 4) in this year’s Allianz League

Team news