Cavan v Tipperary – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

Football qualifiers – We have team news and live score updates from Cavan v Tipperary in their All-Ireland Senior Round 2B match. Start time 2pm Saturday.
Team News
Cavan – All of the full forward line drop to the bench
Cavan (All-Ireland SFC v Tipperary): Raymond Galligan; Padraig Faulkner, Killian Clarke, Jason McLoughlin; James McEnroe, Niall Murray, Conor Moynagh; Liam Buchanan, Tomas Corr; Cian Mackey, Martin Reilly, Ciaran Brady; Caoimhin O’Reilly, Gearoid McKiernan, Dara McVeety.
Subs: James Farrelly, Fergal Reilly, Killian Brady, Sean Johnston, Niall Clerkin, Niall McDermott, Shane O’Rourke, Joe Dillon, Niall McKiernan, Ryan Connolly, Thomas Galligan.
Tipperary – Quinlevin and Comerford are still both missing
Tipperary (All-Ireland SFC v Cavan): Ciaran Kenrick; Colm O’Shaughnessy, Alan Campbell, Emmet Moloney; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Liam Casey, George Hannigan; Josh Keane, Liam Boland, Bian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Kevin O’Halloran, Jack Kennedy.
Betting Advice
Cavan -2 looks one of the bets of the year, they could easily win by 6 or 7 against a team decimated by injuries.