Cavan v Tipperary – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice

Updated: July 7, 2017
Football qualifiers – We have team news and live score updates from Cavan v Tipperary in their All-Ireland Senior Round 2B match. Start time 2pm Saturday. 

They meet in the championship for the first time since the 1935 All-Ireland
semi-final which Cavan won by two points.
2017 CHAMPIONSHIP
Monaghan 1-15 Cavan 0-15 (Ulster quarter-final)
Cavan 1-17 Offaly 0-16 (Qualifiers – Round 1)
Cork 1-10 Tipperary 1-9 (Munster semi-final)
*Cavan beat Carlow (Round 2) and lost to Derry (Round 3) in last year’s
qualifiers. Tipperary, who lost the Munster final to Kerry, beat Derry in Round
4 last year to reach the All-Ireland quarter-final for the first time. They beat
Galway before losing to Mayo in the semi-final.

Team News

Cavan – All of the full forward line drop to the bench

Cavan (All-Ireland SFC v Tipperary): Raymond Galligan; Padraig Faulkner, Killian Clarke, Jason McLoughlin; James McEnroe, Niall Murray, Conor Moynagh; Liam Buchanan, Tomas Corr; Cian Mackey, Martin Reilly, Ciaran Brady; Caoimhin O’Reilly, Gearoid McKiernan, Dara McVeety.

Subs: James Farrelly, Fergal Reilly, Killian Brady, Sean Johnston, Niall Clerkin, Niall McDermott, Shane O’Rourke, Joe Dillon, Niall McKiernan, Ryan Connolly, Thomas Galligan.

Tipperary – Quinlevin and Comerford are still both missing

Tipperary (All-Ireland SFC v Cavan): Ciaran Kenrick; Colm O’Shaughnessy, Alan Campbell, Emmet Moloney; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Liam Casey, George Hannigan; Josh Keane, Liam Boland, Bian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Kevin O’Halloran, Jack Kennedy.

 

Betting Advice

Cavan -2 looks one of the bets of the year, they could easily win by 6 or 7 against a team decimated by injuries.

 

