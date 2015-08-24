Chris Henry signs new 2 year contract with Ulster Rugby

Chris Henry, the Ulster back-row forward, has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast until June 2019.

Henry made his Ulster debut in January 2009 in a European Cup match against Harlequins and has represented the Province on 156 occasions, scoring 10 tries.

The 32 year old has won 24 caps for Ireland since making his international debut against Australia in 2010.

Commenting on his new deal, Henry said:

“Les (Kiss) is determined to build a successful future for Ulster Rugby and I want to be part of that vision. I believe that the squad depth is improving year-on-year, with Bryn’s (Cunningham) ongoing retention and recruitment of players leaving us in a strong position over the next few seasons.

“We have a core group of experienced players and have a developing pathway of talented youngsters coming through. I want to deliver on the pitch for Ulster but I also want to ensure that I’m assisting the Academy players, who have aspirations to play professional rugby.

“The Ulster supporters are first class and there is no better feeling than playing in front of a packed house at Kingspan Stadium. I feel lucky to be part of a great environment and I’m delighted to commit my future to Ulster.”