Clare All Ireland winner and two-time All Star confirms retirement from inter-county hurling

Clare Hurling defender Brendan Bugler has brought his 11-year senior career with the Banner to a close.

The Whitegate native was on the Banner team that claimed All-Ireland honours in 2013. He is also a two-time All-Star recipient and made his Clare debut in 2007.

Bugler was one of Clare’s most experienced campaigners, having made his championship debut under Tony Considine way back in 2007 in the infamous clash with Cork which was later branded ‘Semple-Gate’.

He was one of the few players from that side to still be involved for more recent Clare glory days in 2013 when they lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup and in 2016 when they were crowned hurling league champions.

However, Clare have been unable to recapture that level of form since and this year Bugler found his game-time limited.

The 32-year-old was an unused sub as Clare crashed out of the All-Ireland series at the quarter-final stage at the hands of Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while he also didn’t feature in either the Munster semi-final win over Limerick or the provincial final defeat to Cork.

In a statement, Bugler said: “I wish to confirm that I am retiring from inter-county hurling with Clare.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me on my journey along the way.

“I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank my family and friends, teammates and management teams in Whitegate, Scariff Community College, University of Limerick and Clare.”