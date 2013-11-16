Clare, Dublin, Galway and Tipperary to play in AIG Fenway Hurling Classic

The second edition of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival set to take place in Boston on 19th November has been officially launched.

Dublin’s hurlers will take on Leinster, National Hurling League and All-Ireland champions Galway, while in the other semi-final 2016 All-Ireland champions Tipperary will meet 2016 National Hurling League winners Clare with both winners proceeding to a final with a chance of being the first team to claim the Players Champions Cup in a Super 11’s format.

Super 11s, which has been devised by the GPA in collaboration with the GAA, is an eleven aside format of hurling. It was developed specifically to allow hurling be played in stadiums and venues all over the world where the pitch size is smaller than the traditional hurling pitch.

Similar to 2015, TG4 are the official broadcast partners and will be showing both semi-finals and the final live.

GPA Chief Executive Officer, Dermot Earley said: “After an immensely successful event in 2015, we are delighted that hurling is coming back to Boston and Fenway Park as four counties compete for the inaugural Players Champions Cup.

“Playing our games in iconic sports venues like Fenway Park further promotes the growth and interest of our games in the United States and worldwide and our players are looking forward to the opportunity of taking part in this historic event.”

More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the event. It’s anticipated that tickets will sell out, making the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival one of the biggest hurling attractions between now and the start of the 2018 Hurling Championship. More details and ticket information can be found at www.redsox.com/hurling.