Home
/ GAA
/ Clare v Mayo – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice
Clare v Mayo – Preview, team news, live scores & betting advice
It’s Clare v Wexford live on RTE at 5pm Saturday, we have a preview, team news and live scores for what should a super match.
They meet in the championship for the first time and it could be very tight, Mayo struggled against Derry but they ran away with it in extra time. Surly Mayo cant kick as many shocking bad wides as last week.
2017 CHAMPIONSHIP
Clare 1-13 Limerick 1-12 (Munster quarter-final)
Kerry 1-18 Clare 1-12 (Munster semi-final)
Clare 2-18 Laois 0-14 (Round 2 qualifier)
***
Mayo 2-14 Sligo 0-11 (Connacht quarter-final)
style="display:inline-block;width:300px;height:600px"
data-ad-client="ca-pub-7929883964836276"
data-ad-slot="1490171343">
Galway 0-15 Mayo 1-11 (Connacht semi-final)
Mayo 2-21 Derry 1-13 (Round 2 qualifier) after-extra time
*The last competitive clash between Mayo and Clare was in the 2002 Allianz
Football League when the Connacht men won by 2-19 to 1-6 in Ennis.
*Both counties won three qualifier ties last year. Mayo beat Fermanagh, Kildare
and Westmeath while Clare beat Laois, Sligo and Roscommon.
Team News
Clare -
Mayo – Seamus O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor and Conor Loftus start today.Mayo (SFC v Clare): David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Ger Cafferkey, Chris Barrett; Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle, Donal Vaughan; Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Aidan O’Shea, Diarmuid O’Connor; Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O’Connor, Conor Loftus.
Betting advice
Back Diarmuid O’Connor to be man of the match at 16/1