Clare v Tipperary – Preview, team news, betting advice – Start time 3pm Saturday

It the first All-Ireland quarter-final with Clare v Tipperary, we preview the match, starting team news and betting advice – Start time 3pm Saturday.
The Tipperary team includes 12 members which started last years All-Ireland final against Kilkenny, so it’s a nearly full strength side.
Tipperary (SHC quarter-final v Clare): Daragh Mooney; Donal Maher, Tomas Hamill, Barry Kennedy; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Noel McGrath, Patrick Maher, Dan McCormack; John ODwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath
Clare have made three changes to the starting team that lost the Munster final against Cork, Cian Dillon replaces the injured David McInerney at left corner-back and Jamie Shanahan starts at left half-back ahead of Oisin O’Brien, Aaron Cunningham comes in for the sick Aron Shanagher
Clare (SFC quarter-final v Tipperary): Andrew Fahy; Seadna Morey, Patrick O’Connor, Cian Dillon; David Fitzgerald, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan; Colm Gavin, Tony Kelly; Cathal Malone, Podge Collins, John Conlon; Shane O’Donnell, Aaron Cunningham, Conor McGrath
Betting advice
There should be lots of goals in this match with the full back lines looking very weak on both sides. Go and back over 3.5 goals at 4/5 with various bookmakers