Clare v Tipperary – Preview, team news, betting advice – Start time 3pm Saturday

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

2011: Tipperary 4-19 Clare 1-19 (Munster semi-final)

2009: Tipperary 3-28 Clare 1-22 (Munster semi-final)

2008: Tipperary 2-21 Clare 0-19 (Munster final)

2005: Tipperary 2-14 Clare 0-14 (Munster semi-final)

2003: Clare 2-17 Tipperary 0-14 (Munster quarter-final)

CLARE IN ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS

This will be Clare’s 12th appearance in the quarter-finals, having won five, lost four and drawn two of their previous eleven.

2016: Galway 2-17 Clare 0-17

2013: Clare 1-23 Galway 2-14

2008: Cork 2-19 Clare 2-17

2007: Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-16

2006: Clare 1-27 Wexford 1-15

2005: Clare 1-20 Wexford 0-12

2004: Kilkenny 1-11 Clare 0-9 (Replay)

2004: Kilkenny 1-13 Clare 1-13 (Draw)

2002: Clare 1-15 Galway 0-17

1999: Clare 3-18 Galway 2-14 (Replay)

1999: Clare 3-15 Galway 2-18 (Draw)

TIPPERARY IN ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS

Tipperary have been in eight quarter-finals, winning five and losing three.

2014: Tipperary 2-23 Dublin 0-14

2010: Tipperary 3-17 Galway 3-16

2007: Wexford 3-10 Tipperary 1-14

2005: Galway 2-20 Tipperary 2-18

2003: Tipperary 2-16 Offaly 2-11

2002: Tipperary 1-25 Antrim 2-12

2000: Galway 1-14 Tipperary 0-15

1997: Tipperary 3-24 Down 3-8

*Tipperary have reached the All-Ireland semi-final in eight of the last ten seasons, missing out in 2007 and 2013 only.

*Clare are bidding to reach the semi-final for the first time since 2013.

*The counties met in this year’s Allianz League when Tipperary won by 0-28 to 0-21 in Semple Stadium on March 5. John McGrath on 0-10 (0-5 frees) and John O’Dwyer on 0-5 were Tipperary’s top scorers while David Reidy on 0-6 (all frees), John Conlon and Podge Collins on 0-4 were Clare’s main marksmen.