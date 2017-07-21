Home / GAA / Clare v Tipperary – Preview, team news, betting advice – Start time 3pm Saturday

Clare v Tipperary – Preview, team news, betting advice – Start time 3pm Saturday

Updated: July 21, 2017
clare tipp

It the first All-Ireland quarter-final with Clare v Tipperary, we preview the match, starting team news and betting advice – Start time 3pm Saturday.

They meet in the championship for the first time since the 2011 Munster semi-final and after Tipperary annihilating Dublin and Clare’s poor performance against Cork, The Premier County go in as strong favourites.
PATHS TO THE QUARTER-FINAL
CLARE
Clare 3-17 Limerick 2-16 (Munster semi-final)
Cork 1-25 Clare 1-20 (Munster final)
Top Scorers
Conor McGrath……..2-4
Tony Kelly……………0-10 (0-6 frees, 0-1 pen)
Shane O’Donnell…….2-2
***
TIPPERARY
Cork 2-27 Tipperary 1-26 (Munster quarter-final)
Tipperary 2-18 Westmeath 0-15 (Qualifier – Round 1)
Tipperary 6-26 Dublin 1-19 (Qualifier – Round 2)
Top Scorers
Seamus Callanan…..3-22 (0-15 frees, 0-1 ’65’)
John McGrath……….3-4
John O’Dwyer………1-9 (0-1 free, 0-1 s/l)
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2011: Tipperary 4-19 Clare 1-19 (Munster semi-final)
2009: Tipperary 3-28 Clare 1-22 (Munster semi-final)
2008: Tipperary 2-21 Clare 0-19 (Munster final)
2005: Tipperary 2-14 Clare 0-14 (Munster semi-final)
2003: Clare 2-17 Tipperary 0-14 (Munster quarter-final)
CLARE IN ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS
This will be Clare’s 12th appearance in the quarter-finals, having won five, lost four and drawn two of their previous eleven.
2016: Galway 2-17 Clare 0-17
2013: Clare 1-23 Galway 2-14
2008: Cork 2-19 Clare 2-17
2007: Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-16
2006: Clare 1-27 Wexford 1-15
2005: Clare 1-20 Wexford 0-12
2004: Kilkenny 1-11 Clare 0-9 (Replay)
2004: Kilkenny 1-13 Clare 1-13 (Draw)
2002: Clare 1-15 Galway 0-17
1999: Clare 3-18 Galway 2-14 (Replay)
1999: Clare 3-15 Galway 2-18 (Draw)
TIPPERARY IN ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS
Tipperary have been in eight quarter-finals, winning five and losing three.
2014: Tipperary 2-23 Dublin 0-14
2010: Tipperary 3-17 Galway 3-16
2007: Wexford 3-10 Tipperary 1-14
2005: Galway 2-20 Tipperary 2-18
2003: Tipperary 2-16 Offaly 2-11
2002: Tipperary 1-25 Antrim 2-12
2000: Galway 1-14 Tipperary 0-15
1997: Tipperary 3-24 Down 3-8
*Tipperary have reached the All-Ireland semi-final in eight of the last ten seasons, missing out in 2007 and 2013 only.
*Clare are bidding to reach the semi-final for the first time since 2013.
*The counties met in this year’s Allianz League when Tipperary won by 0-28 to 0-21 in Semple Stadium on March 5. John McGrath on 0-10 (0-5 frees) and John O’Dwyer on 0-5 were Tipperary’s top scorers while David Reidy on 0-6 (all frees), John Conlon and Podge Collins on 0-4 were Clare’s main marksmen.
*Clare and Tipperary had some great battles in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in the late 1990s and early in the new Millennium. They drew on Leeside (Clare 2-12 Tipperary 0-18) in the 1999 Munster semi-final before the Banner boys won the replay, 1-21 to 1-11. They met again in the 2000 semi-final, with Tipperary
winning by 2-19 to 1-14. Tipperary beat Clare (0-17 to 0-14) in the 2001 semi-final and by 1-18 to 2-13 in the 2002 quarter-final but Clare turned the tables in 2003, winning a semi-final by 2-17 to 0-14
Team News

The Tipperary team includes 12 members which started last years All-Ireland final against Kilkenny, so it’s a nearly full strength side.

Tipperary (SHC quarter-final v Clare): Daragh Mooney; Donal Maher, Tomas Hamill, Barry Kennedy; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Noel McGrath, Patrick Maher, Dan McCormack; John ODwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath

Clare have made three changes to the starting team that lost the Munster final against Cork, Cian Dillon replaces the injured David McInerney at left corner-back and Jamie Shanahan starts at left half-back ahead of Oisin O’Brien, Aaron Cunningham comes in for the sick Aron Shanagher

Clare (SFC quarter-final v Tipperary): Andrew Fahy; Seadna Morey, Patrick O’Connor, Cian Dillon; David Fitzgerald, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan; Colm Gavin, Tony Kelly; Cathal Malone, Podge Collins, John Conlon; Shane O’Donnell, Aaron Cunningham, Conor McGrath

Betting advice

There should be lots of goals in this match with the full back lines looking very weak on both sides. Go and back over 3.5 goals at 4/5 with various bookmakers

