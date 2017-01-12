Clarke talks up Jack McCaffrey ahead of expected Dublin return

Stand-in Dublin manager Paul Clarke has today given his full backing to 23-year-old former Dublin star Jack McCaffrey.

The 2015 footballer of the year opted not to play for the eventual All-Ireland champions last season, instead focusing on his studies as he provided volunteer work in Africa.

However, since his return, the Clontarf man has looked back to his best for both club and college, notching a point during an impressive performance as UCD bettered Dublin by two points in the O’Byrne Cup.

McCaffrey is expected to make a return to the Dublin setup once his college football commitments have been fulfilled, having previously spoken of his desire to once again represent his county.

Today, temporary Dubs boss Paul Clarke (who is in charge while the first-team players and coaching staff holiday in Jamaica), has spoken on the matter, praising the UCD man for his recent form.

‘I have seen him recently playing for his club, he’s still the same,’ Clarke said in an interview with RTE Sport.

‘Jack is a quality footballer.’

‘His focus at the moment is colleges.’

‘I’m sure when the O’Byrne Cup and Sigerson Cup finish in a couple of weeks’ time, Jim will have a conversation with him and decide whether he makes it back into the senior panel.’