Connacht FBD Football League Final Preview – Sunday, 29th January

This rubber match between two western neighbours could give a strong indication as to the respective counties’ fortunes later in the year.

2015 champions Roscommon look to regain the title they lost to Sunday’s opponents 12 months ago, in the third consecutive final between the teams.

Having also met in last year’s Connacht Final that went to a replay, Galway won by 3-16 to 0-14 and goals could be a key feature.

Galway had a bye against GMIT but after a 0-13 to 0-10 win over Sligo, the Tribesmen went for the juggler in a 5-21 to 0-9 hammering of Leitrim. Three goals in the opening three minutes from Danny Cummins, Cillian McDaid and Sean Armstrong put Kevin Walsh’s team clear before further green flags for McDaid and Paul Conroy ensured a comfortable afternoon.

Minus their Corofin contingent, Galway still have six of last year’s championship side while Damien Comer will be eligible following NUIG’s elimination. Johnny Heaney contributed three points from defence against Leitrim while Barry McHugh has scored 0-17 in two games.

In contrast, while Galway are scoring goals, Roscommon leaked three last week to allow an eight-point advantage be overturned. A Cillian O’Connor penalty and two Andy Moran goals gave Mayo a 4-11 to 2-16 win but it wasn’t enough to deny Kevin McStay’s side a final place.

Roscommon also saw victories over IT Sligo and NUIG and McStay has made four changes for Sunday’s game. Darren O’Malley returns in goal, Seanie McDermott and Sean Mullooly come into defence with Shane Killoran named at wing forward. Tadgh O’Rourke and Tom Corcoran partner in midfield with captain Ciaran Murtagh, Enda Smith, Cian Connolly and Donie Smith leading the attack.