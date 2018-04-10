Conor McKenna facing up to three match ban after being found guilty of biting offence in an Afl game

Former Tyrone star Conor McKenna is facing up to three weeks on the sideline after he bit Tory Dickson while playing for Essendon against the Western Bulldogs at the weekend.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of the game at the Etihad Stadium and while it wasn’t picked up at the time he was later found out and charged with misconduct and was sent to a tribunal where the ban was revealed.

Dickson’s injuries weren’t too bad as a result and while he had a mark on his neck he didn’t actually receive any attention at the time.

The suspension now means McKenna will miss upcoming games against Port Adelaide, Collingwood and Melbourne as a result.

The 22 year old who won an All-Ireland Minor title with the Red Hand county in 2013 will prove to be a big loss to Essendon over the next month as he had impressed onlookers in the early stages of the season.

McKenna’s representatives in the tribunal originally tried to argue that the Essendon star should only receive a two week ban but that was quickly quashed as a result of the seriousness of the incident.

McKenna had fellow Irishman Tadhg Kennelly as his character reference but even the former Premiership winner with the Sydney Swans couldn’t sway the Jury’s verdict.

The Australian Football League have since wrote that McKenna revealed his disappointment over the incident when speaking to reporters afterwards.

“I take responsibility for my actions. I’m very sorry for what I’ve done and am looking forward to moving on and getting on with the season,” he said.

The Eglish man is in only his second season with the club after signing a four-year contract last year.