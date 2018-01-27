Cork footballers host Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh – Live on eir Sport – 5.00 pm throw-in

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosts a double-header on Saturday evening as the Allianz National LeagueS gets underway.

The Rebel footballers host Munster rivals Tipperary at 5.00pm for the opening game League game of the new season in the newly-refurbished stadium on Leeside, before their hurlers entertain Kilkenny at 7.00pm

Cork’s new senior football manager, Ronan McCarthy, has had to plan for this game without the services of the Nemo Rangers players who will face Slaughtneil in the AIB All-Ireland senior club football championship semi-final on February 24th.

McCarthy’s side shows six changes as he give an opportunity to some fringe players: Clonakilty’s Mark White is named in goal, with both Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs) and Micheál McSweeney (Newcestown) occupying the corner back positions. Kevin Flahive of Douglas is chosen on the wing, Clyda Rovers’ Daniel O’Callaghan in midfield and St Finbarrs clubman Stephen Sherlock is named at corner forward.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns welcomes both Steven O’Brien and Evan Comerford back into his squad for their season opener against the Rebels. Ballina player O’Brien, who chose hurling over football for the past few seasons, has been named in midfield for the League opener, while Kilsheelan-Kilcash’s Comerford returns to goal having served a three-month suspension last summer.

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Micheál McSweeney (Newcestown)

5. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

6. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

7. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs — captain)

9. Daniel O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers)

10. Seán White (Clonakilty)

11. Seán Powter (Douglas)

12. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

15. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Substitutes:

16. Ryan Price (O’Donovan Rossa)

17. Eoin Lavers (Dohenys)

18. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)

19. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

20. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh)

21. Cillian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

22. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

23. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

4. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

7. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork — captain)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

9. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty)

13. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Substitutes:

16. Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)

17. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

18. Liam Casey (Cahir)

19. George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers)

20. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

21. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

22. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)

23. Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

24. Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

25. Seán Carey (Moyle Rovers)

26. Stephen Murray (Burgess)