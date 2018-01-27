Cork v Kilkenny in Allianz National Hurling League opener – throw-in 7.00pm – eir Sport

The second part of the double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening will see the Cork hurlers host Brian Cody’s Kilkenny in their Division 1A opener, with a 7.00pm throw-in.

John Meyler replaced Kieran Kingston as Cork coach in recent months and the St Finbarr’s man has named three players new to senior inter-county hurling for their season opener, namely Tim O’Mahony, Seán O’Donoghue and Robbie O’Flynn.

Newtownshandrum’s O’Mahony is named at half-back alongside another newcomer, Inniscarra’s Seán O’Donoghue, who will play at centre back. The third player who will experience his first competitive start at this level is Érin’s Owen’s Robbie O’Flynn, named in the half-forward line.

Returning to the hurling fold this season is Eoin Cadogan from Douglas, who hasn’t played hurling for the Rebels since 2014. In recent seasons Cadogan has concentrated on inter-county football, but is named by Meyler for Saturday evening’s encounter at full-back.

Kilkenny boss, Brian Cody, meanwhile, has named a side without Paul Murphy and Colin Fennelly, both of whom are currently stationed overseas with the Irish army.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Érins Own)

11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

12. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s — captain)

15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Substitutes:

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)

18. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

19. Rob O’Shea (Carrigaline)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

21. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

22. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

23. Eoghain Murphy (Sarsfields)

24. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)

25. Stephen Murphy (Blackrock)

26. William Kearney (Sarsfields)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

3. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor O’Shea (Clara)

6. Joe Lyng (Rower Inistioge)

7. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro – captain)

8. Conor Fogarty (Érin’s Own)

9. Ollie Walsh (Dicksboro)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

11. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Pat Lyng (Rower Inistioge)

13. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

15. Conor Martin (Emeralds)

Substitutes:

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains)

17. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

18. Conor Delaney (Érin’s Own)

19. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

20. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

21. Lester Ryan (Clara)

22. James Maher (St Lachtains)

23. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

24. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

25. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

26. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)