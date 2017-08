Cork v Waterford – Preview, team news, betting advice – Start time 3:30pm

LAST FIVE SEMI-FINAL APPEARANCES

CORK

2014: Tipperary 2-18 Cork 1-11

2013: Cork 1-24 Dublin 1-19

2012: Galway 0-22 Cork 0-17

2010: Kilkenny 3-22 Cork 0-19

2008: Kilkenny 1-23 Cork 0-17

WATERFORD

2017: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 2-17 (Replay)

2017: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-24 (Draw)

2015: Kilkenny 1-21 Waterford 0-18

2011: Kilkenny 2-19 Waterford 1-16

2010: Tipperary 3-19 Waterford 1-18

MOST RECENT CLASH….

CORK 0-23 WATERFORD 1-15 (Munster semi-final, 18 June 2017, Semple

Stadium)

The sides were level four times in a first half which ended on 0-10 each. Cork moved four points clear in the first ten minutes of the second half before a Pauric Mahony point and a goal by Maurice Shanahan brought the sides level in the 46th minute.

Cork quickly regained the initiative and out-scored Waterford by 0-8 to 0-3 from there on. Patrick Horgan scored 0-10 (0-7 frees, 0-1 ’65) for Cork while Pauric Mahony (0-5, 0-1 free) was Waterford’s top scorer.

**

*This will be the 65 th championship clash between the counties. It’s 44-14 in Waterford’s favour with six draws. Cork also had a walkover when Waterford failed to field in 1890.

*Cork beat Waterford by 1-21to 1-13 in this year’s Allianz League clash in Walsh Park. Cork, for whom Conor Lehane scored 0-8 (0-6 frees), led by 0-14 to 1-4 at half-time.

*Derek McGrath is in his fourth season as Waterford manager, with the following championship record: Played 17, Won 8, Drew 2, Lost 7.

*Kieran Kingston is in his second season as Cork manager. His championship record is as follows: Played 6, Won 4, Lost 2.

*Cork last reached the All-Ireland final in 2013 (losing a replay to Clare) while Waterford were last there in 2008 (losing to Kilkenny).