Cost of running GAA Inter-County teams increases

The cost of running Inter County Football and Hurling teams has risen to €25.26 Million for the year 2017 it has been revealed.

The figure which was revealed in the Irish Independent is an 8 percent increase on the year before with 25 counties seeing an increase in their spending with Leinster in particular seeing a record high.

The impact of the 2016 GAA/GPA deal, which increased mileage by 15 cent per mile and created a nutrition allowance for all inter-county players, is reflected in the figures, accounting for €1.85m which is close to the overall increase of €1.95m.

The additional money is paid to county boards to pass on to players and the cost is not directly absorbed by the counties.

It leads to an 8.35 per cent overall increase on what was spent on such things as travel, accommodation, catering and medical bills in 2016.

Cork are at top of the spending list with 1.75 million while last years All Ireland Finalists Dublin and Mayo are both on 1.5 Million while the Connacht side saw a reduction from 2016 where they also reached the final.

Leitrim come in at the bottom of the list having only spent €300,000.

At provincial level, only Connacht has decreased with Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim all taking their costs down significantly on foot of warnings last year when it jumped by over 35 per cent.

The average cost for each county is now €789,430 with seven counties spending more than €1m. In just six years a 36.7 per cent rise has been recorded from the €18.48m spent in 2011.

Many counties are struggling under the weight of preparation costs but they too are enjoying increased commercial and fundraising revenue rises on top of the Central Council revenue increases which helps to meet fresh demand.