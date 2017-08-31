Diarmuid Connolly likely to be in Dublin starting team against Mayo

Leading bookmakers Ladbrokes think that DIARMUID CONNOLLY is set to return to the starting team for Dublin against Mayo in the All-Ireland Senior Football final.

Despite failing to make the starting 15 against Tyrone last weekend having served out his 12 week suspension, he leads Ladbrokes betting for Man of the Match at 10/1 alongside Ciaran Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey and is only even money to start the match.

Beside him on the bench at throw in last Sunday were his team mates Bernard Brogan and Michael Darragh MacAuley but Brogan is 3/1 to start in the final, while MacAuley is shorter at 13/8.

With tensions high, Connolly’s running battle with Mayo’s reigning Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan could cause sparks and Ladbrokes are 6/1 that either player will be red-carded.

Hayley O’Connor of Ladbrokes said: “We think Connolly is much more likely to get a goal than a red card in the final and he’s one of our front runners for Man of the Match on September 17th.”

Dublin are the 1/3 favourites to lift Sam Maguire, while Mayo can be backed at 9/4 to end their 66 year wait.

