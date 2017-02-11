Division 1 Preview – Saturday, 12th February Dublin vs Tyrone (7pm Croke Park)

Dublin extended their unbeaten streak to 30 last Sunday in Cavan and will be looking to add to that run this Saturday night in Croke Park.

Dean Rock struck seven points with Niall Scully and Ciaran Kilkenny also prominent. James McCarthy, Philly McMahon, Eric Lowndes, John Small and Jack McCaffrey excelled in defence. And Brian Fenton and Michael Darragh Macauley looked a sound midfield partnership.

Dublin have only lost three times at home since 2012 and they were also without Paul Flynn, Jonny Cooper, Bernard Brogan, Cian O’Sullivan and Diarmuid Connolly on Sunday.

Amazingly, the Metropolitans’’ run started on March 7th 2015 when a late Rock goal snatched a 1-9 to 0-12 draw against Tyrone in Croke Park and Mickey Harte’s did prevail 0-18 to 1-14 two years earlier.

The Ulster and McKenna Cup champions have suffered a blow with two-time All-Star Mattie Donnelly ruled out after picking up a knock to the head in their 0-18 to 1-9 win against Roscommon.

Peter Harte, who contributed four points, moves from attack to centre back with Padraig McNulty coming into the team. One of two changes, Niall Morgan returns in goal replacing Mickey O’Neill.

Nine of Tyrone’s championship team will be on show with Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron and Tiernan McCann also in defence; Colm Cavanagh in midfield with Cathal McShane, Niall Sludden and Ronan O’Neill in attack. And Darren McCurry is another to have impressed this year.

Tyrone also won in the capital in 2007 and 2009 but Dublin will be on guard. Their unbeaten run will end but one feels it won’t be this Saturday. Jim Gavin’s team to pick up a second win in their chase for five successive titles.