Division One Preview – Saturday, 4th March Cavan vs Donegal (7pm Breffni Park)

The Ulster rivals meet Saturday evening knowing that winning will ease relegation fears. Neither will be safe with a result but two points over potential rivals will make Division One football likely next year.

Cavan have one point from two games after their encounter with Tyrone last week was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. This means the Breffni men face a busy March with four consecutive games, with the re-fixtured game with the Red Hands, Mayo and Kerry to come.

Killian Brady has been a top defender for Mattie McGleenan’s side this season; Killian Clarke will look to control the middle with Dara McVeety, Gerard Smith and Seanie Johnston (whose scored eight points in two games) the key men in attack. Cavan haven’t beaten Donegal since the 2005 championship when they emerged 1-11 to 1-10 winners in Breffni Park.

Their last league meeting was in 1996 when Donegal were 0-10 to 0-6 winners and a similar score will have Rory Gallagher’s men on five points. An injury time Michael Murphy free ensured they shared the spoils with Dublin to follow their win over Roscommon. Two goals in a minute from Jason McGee and Ryan McHugh overturned the tie.

Donegal welcome back chief scorer Patrick McBrearty, who missed last week through a groin injury, and presence should help increase their seven points average over last two games. Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn and Murphy will provide guidance for the younger members.

Cavan are slight favourites at evens with Donegal priced at 11/10. The draw is 13/2. There won’t be much in it but for them to survive at this level, this is a must win game for the hosts.

Verdict: Cavan