Do the CPA have enough support to be making demands on All-Ireland structure?

Only a matter of time! The disorganised way club and county fixtures are intertangled into bursts of games to complete competitions has finally going to hit home.

The Club Player’s Association (CPA) has been founded to address the club player’s plight. Those that love playing football or hurling for their club but don’t reach the elite levels of the inter county set-up have been pushed aside during the summer.

The GAA must market and promote their games when the weather encourages activity. But why do the grassroots have to sit back and be idle? Why can’t they have their moment?

“There’s 2,319 clubs that have to wait on 32 counties,” said CPA secretary Declan Brennan at the association’s launch recently. “Our thinking now today is that the 32 counties must wait on the 2,319 clubs.”

But that’s not the way either! The 2,319 clubs shouldn’t have to wait for 32 counties but neither should the counties have to wait for the clubs.

Central Council’s proposals for an earlier championship finish, extra-time instead of replays etc is to be encouraged. But before the senior intercounty championship, shouldn’t the CPA look at how those their own county boards better manage the situation.

Last year in Galway, three hurling league finals took place with the 2015 decider after 2016. Why aren’t these run during the summer for club players? Why have counties shut down their championships when there is time to play rounds earlier? And nationally, does the intercounty championship need to start before the June Bank Holiday weekend?

With over 15,000 members already, the CPA can be an important organisation in the GAA’s future. But as frustrating as it, it will take time!