Down v Monaghan – Preview, starting teams & live score updates

We preview the Ulster football semi-final Down v Monaghan, we have team news and score updates for the 7pm throw-in.
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORE UPDATES
They meet for a second successive year, with Monaghan having won by 17
points in last year’s Ulster quarter-final. Conor McManus (0-8) and Kieran
Hughes were Monaghan’s top scorers.
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2016: Monaghan 2-22 Down 0-9 (Ulster quarter-final)
2012: Down 1-14 Monaghan 1-13 (Ulster semi-final)
2007: Monaghan 2-15 Down 1-15 (Ulster quarter-final)
2003: Down 1-12 Monaghan 0-13 (Ulster quarter-final)
1996: Down 0-14 Monaghan 0-9 (Ulster quarter-final)
*Monaghan beat Cavan by 1-15 to 0-15 in the Ulster quarter-final while Down
beat Armagh by 0-15 to 2-7.
*Down last reached the Ulster final in 2012, losing to Donegal.
*Monaghan are bidding to reach the Ulster final for the fourth time in five
seasons, having won in 2013 and 2015 and lost in 2014.
*Malachy O’Rourke is in his fifth season with Monaghan; Eamonn Burns is in
his second with Down.
*The winners will play Tyrone in the Ulster final on July 16.
DID YOU KNOW?
Six counties – Armagh, Cavan, Derry, Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan – have won
the Ulster titles since Down were last successful in 1994
Starting teams
Monaghan (Ulster SFC v Down): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe, Vinny Corey, Neil McAdam; Kieran Hughes, Karl O’Connell; Gavin Doogan, Kieran Duffy, Owen Duffy; Dermot Malone, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus.
Subs: Conor Forde, Dessie Mone, James Mealiff, Brian Greenan, Dessie Ward, Ryan McAnespie, Darren Hughes, Thomas Kerr, Shane Carey, Conor McCarthy, Darren Freeman.