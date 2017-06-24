Down v Monaghan – Preview, starting teams & live score updates

They meet for a second successive year, with Monaghan having won by 17

points in last year’s Ulster quarter-final. Conor McManus (0-8) and Kieran

Hughes were Monaghan’s top scorers.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

2016: Monaghan 2-22 Down 0-9 (Ulster quarter-final)

2012: Down 1-14 Monaghan 1-13 (Ulster semi-final)

2007: Monaghan 2-15 Down 1-15 (Ulster quarter-final)

2003: Down 1-12 Monaghan 0-13 (Ulster quarter-final)

1996: Down 0-14 Monaghan 0-9 (Ulster quarter-final)

*Monaghan beat Cavan by 1-15 to 0-15 in the Ulster quarter-final while Down

beat Armagh by 0-15 to 2-7.

*Down last reached the Ulster final in 2012, losing to Donegal.

*Monaghan are bidding to reach the Ulster final for the fourth time in five

seasons, having won in 2013 and 2015 and lost in 2014.