Down v Tyrone – Preview, team news, betting advice & live scores

Down play Tyrone in the Ulster football final, we preview the match with team news and betting advice for the 2pm start time on Sunday.
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORES
They meet in the Ulster final for the first time since 2003 when Tyrone won a replay.
PATHS TO THE FINAL
Down 0-15 Armagh 2-7
Down 1-14 Monaghan 0-15
Top Scorers
Darragh O’Hanlon….1-9 (0-7 frees, 1-0 pen)
Connaire Harrison…..0-5
Tyrone 0-22 Derry 0-11
Tyrone 1-21 Donegal 1-12
Top Scorers
Sean Cavanagh…….0-8 (0-7 frees)
Tiernan McCann…..1-1
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2014: Tyrone 3-11 Down 0-12 (Ulster 1
st
round) Replay
2014: Tyrone 2-11 Down 3-8 (Ulster 1
st
round) Draw
2010: Tyrone 0-14 Down 0-10 (Ulster quarter-final)
2008: Down 1-19 Tyrone 0-21 Replay – after extra-time (Ulster quarter-final)
2008: Down 2-8 Tyrone 2-8 Draw (Ulster quarter-final)
PREVIOUS DOWN v TYRONE ULSTER FINAL CLASHES
This is the seventh Ulster final between the counties. Tyrone won four to
Down’s one, with one draw, in the previous six.
2003: Tyrone 0-23 Down 1-5 (Replay)
2003: Tyrone 1-17 Down 4-8 (Draw)
1996: Tyrone 1-9 Down 0-9
1994: Down 1-17 Tyrone 1-11
1986: Tyrone 1-11 Down 0-10
1973: Tyrone 3-13 Down 1-11
PREVIOUS ULSTER TITLE WINS
DOWN 12 (1959-60-61-63-65-66-68-71-78-81-91-94)
TYRONE 14 (1956-57-73-84-86-89-95-96-2001-03-07-09-10-16)
*Tyrone are bidding to complete an Ulster championship double for the fourth time, having previously achieved it in 1956-57, 1995-96, 2009-2010.
*Down have appeared in five Ulster finals since last winning the title in 1994, losing four and drawing one. They lost to Donegal in 2012, drew with and lost to Tyrone in 2003, lost to Armagh in 1996 and to Tyrone in 1996.
*Mickey Harte is leading Tyrone into the Ulster final for the ninth time. His record reads: Won 5 (v Down 2003, Monaghan 2007 and 2010, Antrim 2009, Donegal 2016); Drew 2 (v Down 2003, Armagh 2005), Lost 1 (v Armagh 2005)
Betting advice
Tyrone could win easily, so get on the -6
Team News
Down (Ulster SFC final v Tyrone): Michael Cunningham; Niall McParland, Gerard McGovern, Darren O’Hagan; Darragh O’Hanlon, Conaill McGovern, Caolan Mooney; Kevin McKernan, Niall Donnelly; Joe Murphy, Conor Maginn, Shay Millar; Jerome Johnston, Connaire Harrison, Ryan Johnston.
Tyrone (Ulster SFC final v Down): Niall Morgan; Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte; Colm Cavanagh, Conall McCann; David Mulgrew, Niall Sludden, Kieran McGeary; Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly.
Subs: Michael O’Neill, Lee Brennan, Rory Brennan, Michael Cassidy, Richard Donnelly, Declan McClure, Darren McCurry, Justin McMahon, Cathal McShane, Conor Meyler, Ronan O’Neill.