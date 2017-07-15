Down v Tyrone – Preview, team news, betting advice & live scores

DOWN 12 (1959-60-61-63-65-66-68-71-78-81-91-94)

TYRONE 14 (1956-57-73-84-86-89-95-96-2001-03-07-09-10-16)

*Tyrone are bidding to complete an Ulster championship double for the fourth time, having previously achieved it in 1956-57, 1995-96, 2009-2010.

*Down have appeared in five Ulster finals since last winning the title in 1994, losing four and drawing one. They lost to Donegal in 2012, drew with and lost to Tyrone in 2003, lost to Armagh in 1996 and to Tyrone in 1996.

*Mickey Harte is leading Tyrone into the Ulster final for the ninth time. His record reads: Won 5 (v Down 2003, Monaghan 2007 and 2010, Antrim 2009, Donegal 2016); Drew 2 (v Down 2003, Armagh 2005), Lost 1 (v Armagh 2005)