Draws for 2018 All-Ireland Camogie Championships

In the Senior Camogie Championship, reigning All-Ireland Champions Cork have been drawn in Group 2 along with last year’s defeated semi-finalists Dublin. The group also contains Meath, Offaly, Tipperary and Wexford.

Defeated 2017 All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny are in Group 1 alongside last year’s defeated semi-finalists Galway. Clare, Limerick and Waterford complete the line-up in this group.

The Intermediate Championship sees defeated 2017 All-Ireland finalists Cork in Group 1 with Carlow, Derry, Down, Laois and Wexford. Group 2 contains newly promoted Westmeath alongside Antrim, Kildare, Kilkenny, Galway and Tipperary.

In the Premier Junior Championship defeated 2017 All-Ireland finalists Dublin face Armagh and Roscommon in Group 2, while Group 1 contains sees Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Offaly.

The first round of fixtures in the Senior Championship takes place on the weekend of June 9th and 10th 2018, followed by the Intermediate Championship on Saturday June 16th and 17th, with the Premier Junior Championship beginning on the weekend of July 14th and 15th.

