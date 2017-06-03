Dublin v Carlow – Preview, team news, betting advice and live score updates

We preview Dublin v Carlow, which throws in at 7pm on Saturday, this is the start of what could be a great year. We also have starting team news.

They meet in the Leinster championship for the first time since 1988 when Dublin won a quarter-final clash by 1-14 to 0-8 in front of a crowd of 8,000 in Dr. Cullen Park.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

1988: Dublin 1-14 Carlow 0-8 (Leinster quarter-final)

1978: Dublin 6-15 Carlow 2-9 (Leinster quarter-final)

1964: Dublin 1-14 Carlow 1-15 (Leinster quarter-final)

1959: Dublin 1-11 Carlow 2-4 (Leinster quarter-final)

1958: Dublin 3-9 Carlow 2-7 (Leinster quarter-final)

*Jim Gavin is in his fifth season as Dublin manager, leading them to Leinster titles in 2013-2014-2015-2016 and to the 2013-2015-2016 All-Ireland titles.

Dublin’s championship record under Gavin reads: Played 25; Won 22, Drew 2, Lost 1. The only defeat was against Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final.

*Carlow’s win over Wexford in the opening round (2-17 to 2-13) was their first win in the Leinster championship since beating Louth in 2011. Paul Broderick (0-10) and Brendan Murphy (1-2) were top scorers for Carlow.

*Turlough O’Brien is in his third season as Carlow manager. The recent win over Wexford was his first in the Leinster championship.

*Carlow provided the opposition for Jim Gavin’s first game in charge of Dublin on 6 January 2013. Dublin won a Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup game by 3-13 to 1-12 in Netwatch Cullen Park.

*Dublin have not lost a game in Leinster since going down to Meath in the 2010 semi-final. Prior to that, they hadn’t lost since 2004 when Westmeath beat them in the quarter-final.

* There were 26 places between Dublin and Carlow in this year’s Allianz League. Dublin topped Division 1 before losing the final to Kerry; Carlow finished third in Division 4.

*The winners play Offaly or Westmeath in the Leinster semi-final on June 25.

DID YOU KNOW?

This will be the 11th championship game between the counties, with Dublin winning nine to Carlow’s one of the previous ten. Carlow’s sole victory came in the 1944 final when they won by 2-6 to 1-6 in Athy. It remains the only time Carlow won the Leinster title

Team News

Carlow (SF v Dublin): Craig Kearney; Chris Crowley, Shane Redmond, Conor Lawlor; Danny Moran, Daniel St Ledger, Gary Kelly; Brendan Murphy, Sean Murphy; Eoghan Ruth, Darragh Foley, Alan Kelly; Paul Broderick, Ciaran Moran, John Murphy.

Dublin (Leinster SFC v Carlow): Stephen Cluxton; Michael Fitzsimons, Jonny Cooper, Eric Lowndes; Niall Scully, Cian O’Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Ciaran Kilkenny, Diarmuid Connolly, Paul Mannion; Kevin McManamon, Con O’Callaghan, Dean Rock.