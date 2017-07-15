Dublin v Kildare – Preview, team news, betting advice & live scores

We preview Dublin v Kildare in the Leinster Football Final, team news, betting advice & live score updates for the 4pm start time.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAA SCORES

Kildare boss Cian O’Neil has indicated that he plans to be more defensive against Dublin this Sunday in the Leinster final.

Having impressed in an open game against Meath in their previous encounter, O’Neil knows that to get any success Kildare cannot be as open as they were against Meath. O’Neil knows his side will not have faced anything like what they will face on Sunday.

“We’ve been playing quite well this year, obviously we’ve had a few speed bumps along the road, up in Derry and the league final where we under-performed, but by and large we’ve been fairly happy with how we’ve performed in each match,” he said.

“Now we’ve never met anything like the level that Dublin can play to and to be fair we’ve never met a Division 1 team yet (this year) so that has to be factored in.

“But we’ve invested a lot of time, energy, hard work in getting our game-plan right that suits the players that we have, which is a uniquely different squad to what we had last year.

“Will we be more defensive minded? Of course we will. Will we need to put in 20 or 30pc more intensity? Of course we will. That won’t change, of course you will. You’re playing the All-Ireland champions, two-time champions, but we’ll still play attacking football. I suppose the real challenge will be to get the balance right between the two.

Dublin are bidding to create history by becoming the first county to win the Leinster title for seven successive years. Kildare are bidding to win the title for the first time since 2000.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

Dublin 0-19 Carlow 0-7

Dublin 4-29 Westmeath 0-10

Top Scorers

Dean Rock…………1-11 (0-9 frees, 0-2 ‘45s’)

Ciaran Kilkenny….1-6

Paul Mannion……..0-9

***

Kildare 1-21 Laois 1-7

Kildare 2-16 Meath 0-13

Top Scorers

Daniel Flynn……..2-7

Cathal McNally…1-6

Kevin Feely……..0-7 (0-5 frees)

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES 2015: Dublin 5-18 Kildare 0-14 (Leinster semi-final) 2013: Dublin 4-16 Kildare 1-9 (Leinster semi-final) 2011: Dublin 1-12 Kildare 1-11 (Leinster semi-final) 2009: Dublin 2-15 Kildare 0-18 (Leinster final) 2002: Dublin 2-13 Kildare 2-11 (Leinster final) PREVIOUS DUBLIN v KILDARE LEINSER FINALS They have met in 16 Leinster finals with Dublin winning 10 to Kildare’s four, with two draws. 2009: Dublin 2-15 Kildare 0-18 2002: Dublin 2-13 Kildare 2-11 2000: Kildare 2-11 Dublin 0-12 (Replay) 2000: Kildare 0-14 Dublin 0-14 (Draw) 1993: Dublin 0-11 Kildare 0-7 1992: Dublin 1-13 Kildare 0-10 1978: Dublin 1-17 Kildare 1-6 1975: Dublin 3-13 Kildare 0-8 1928: Kildare 0-10 Dublin 1-6 1927: Kildare 0-5 Dublin 0-3 1921: Dublin 3-3 Kildare 1-2 (Replay) 1921: Dublin 0-6 Kildare 1-3 (Draw) 1920: Dublin 1-3 Kildare 0-3 1919: Kildare 1-3 Dublin 1-2 1908: Dublin 1-7 Kildare 0-3 1906: Dublin 1-9 Kildare 0-8 PREVIOUS LEINSER TITLE WINS DUBLIN 55: (1891-92-94-96-97-98-99-1901-02-04-06-07-08-20-21-22-23-24- 32-33-34-41-42-55-58-59-62-63-65-74-75-76-77-78-79-83-84-85-89-92-93-94- 95-2002-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-16). KILDARE 13: (1903-05-19-26-27-28-29-30-31-35-56-98-2000) *Kildare’s last win over Dublin in the championship was in the 2000 Leinster final replay. *Dublin out-scored Kildare by an aggregate score of 9-34 to 1-23 in their last two championship meetings in 2015 and 2013. *High scorers…Dublin scored a total of 4-48 in their Leinster quarter and semi-final wins over Carlow and Westmeath while Kildare accumulated 3-37 in the wins over Laois and Meath.

*Dublin have not conceded a goal in their last four Leinster SFC games against Westmeath this year and the 2016 Leinster final, Carlow this year and Meath in last year’s semi-final. Stephen Attride (Laois) was the last to score a goal against Dublin in the Leinster campaign (2016 Leinster quarter-final) Betting advice Dublin to win by 9pts is worth a decent bet

Team news

DUBLIN TEAM YET TO BE ANNOUNCED