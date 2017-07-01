Dublin v Laois – Preview, team news & betting advice

We preview the hurling qualifier between Dublin and Laois hurlers, we have team news, stats and betting advice. Throw in 7pm.

Last Five Championship Clashes

2015: Dublin 4-17 Laois 0-19 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2012: Dublin 3-23 Laois 1-7 (Leinster quarter-final)

2010: Dublin 0-25 Laois 0-16 (Leinster quarter-final)

2005: Laois 4-14 Dublin 0-14 (Leinster quarter-final)

2003: Dublin 3-11 Laois 0-15 (Leinster preliminary round) Replay

Dublin lost to Galway by 2-28 to 1-17 in the Leinster quarter-final.



Laois will be having their sixth outing in this year’s championship. They

beat Westmeath (1-23 to 2-17), Meath (3-25 to 2-13) and Kerry (2-21 to

3-15) in the Leinster ‘round robin), before losing to Wexford (3-25 to 1-

17) in the Leinster quarter-final. They beat Carlow (2-14 to 1-16) in last

Sunday’s preliminary round qualifier.



Dublin lost to Cork in last year’s qualifiers (1-26 to 1-23).



Laois lost to Clare by 5-32 to 0-12 in last year’s qualifiers.

Team News

Dublin (All-Ireland SHC v Laois): Conor Dooley; Cian O’Callaghan, Eoghan O’Donnell, Fionn O Riain Broin; Sean Moran, Chris Crummey, Shane Barrett; Ben Quinn, Niall McMorrow; Donal Burke, Liam Rushe, Eamon Dillon; Cian O’Sullivan, Ryan O’Dwyer, David Treacy.

Laois (All-Ireland SHC v Dublin): Enda Rowland; Dwane Palmer, Leigh Bergin, Lee Cleere; Eric Killeen, Matthew Whelan, Ciaran Collier; Patrick Purcell, Jack Kelly; Ryan Mullaney, Cahir Healy, Sean Downey; Mark Kavanagh, Neil Foyle, Aaron Dunphy.

Betting advice

We will once again for the unders in this match, so get on under 48.5 at 10/11