Dublin v Mayo – All Ireland Final preview & team news – Start time 3:30pm

2006: Kerry 4-15 Mayo 3-5

2004: Kerry 1-20 Mayo 2-9

1997: Kerry 0-13 Mayo 1-7

1996: Meath 2-9 Mayo 1-11 (Replay)

1996: Meath 0-12 Mayo 1-9 (Draw)

1989: Cork 0-17 Mayo 1-11

Won 0, Drew 2, Lost 8.

ALL-IRELAND FINAL FACTS AND FIGURES

*This is the first time since 1987-88 that counties (Cork and Meath) have met in the All-Ireland final in successive years.

*Dublin’s only defeat under Jim Gavin in the championship (2013-2017) came against Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final. They drew with Mayo in the 2015 semi-final and 2016 final and won both replays. It leaves Gavin’s record as follows: Played 30; Won 27, Drew 2, Lost 1.

*Stephen Rochford is in his second season as Mayo manager. Their championship record under him is as follows: Played 18, Won 12, Drew 3, Lost 3.

*Mayo are seeking their first win over Dublin since the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final. The counties have met eleven times since then, with Dublin winning eight and drawing three. Dublin’s wins were in the 2013 and 2016 All-Ireland finals, the 2015 semi-final replay, the Allianz League in 2013 (twice), 2015, 2016 and 2017. The draws were in the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final, last year’s All-Ireland final and the 2014 League.

*Dublin are attempting to win the All-Ireland three-in-in-a-row for the first time since 1921-22-23. Kerry were the last county to win the three-in-a-row in 1984-85-86.

*Mayo are seeking their first All-Ireland title success since 1951. Since then, they have played in ten All-Ireland finals, losing eight and drawing two.

*Dublin beat Mayo by 1-16 to 0-7 in their Allianz League meeting in Croke Park on March 4 last.